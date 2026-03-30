SEA Fair 2026 takes center stage

THE School of Engineering and Architecture (SEA) of Ateneo de Davao University successfully mounted SEA Fair 2026 on March 19–20, 2026, bringing together innovation and future-ready ideas in a dynamic showcase of student-led projects and competitions.

More than just an academic fair, the event served as a platform for students to present engineering and architectural solutions to real-world challenges, highlighting how future professionals think, create, and innovate.

University President Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ emphasized that the fair reflects the institution’s commitment to forming not only competent graduates, but individuals grounded in purpose.

“We invite senior high school students to explore Ateneo. We offer a wide range of programs in the School of Engineering and Architecture,” he said, encouraging young learners to consider Ateneo as a place for growth and formation.

San Juan highlighted that the university continues to support initiatives geared toward sustainable development, ensuring that students are trained to create solutions that are both innovative and socially responsive.

“At Ateneo, education is value-based—grounded in service, the common good, and nation-building,” he added, noting that graduates of engineering and architecture programs are equipped to remain adaptive in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.