SEA Fair 2026 takes center stage

THE School of Engineering and Architecture (SEA) of Ateneo de Davao University successfully mounted SEA Fair 2026 on March 19–20, 2026, bringing together innovation and future-ready ideas in a dynamic showcase of student-led projects and competitions.
More than just an academic fair, the event served as a platform for students to present engineering and architectural solutions to real-world challenges, highlighting how future professionals think, create, and innovate.
University President Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ emphasized that the fair reflects the institution’s commitment to forming not only competent graduates, but individuals grounded in purpose.
“We invite senior high school students to explore Ateneo. We offer a wide range of programs in the School of Engineering and Architecture,” he said, encouraging young learners to consider Ateneo as a place for growth and formation.
San Juan highlighted that the university continues to support initiatives geared toward sustainable development, ensuring that students are trained to create solutions that are both innovative and socially responsive.
“At Ateneo, education is value-based—grounded in service, the common good, and nation-building,” he added, noting that graduates of engineering and architecture programs are equipped to remain adaptive in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.
Strengthening global competitiveness
SEA Dean Dr. Renyl Barroca shared that the department continues to expand its capabilities, with plans to strengthen its presence on the international stage.
He noted that SEA aims to increase participation in global competitions, such as pitching contests and innovation-driven activities, allowing students to showcase their skills beyond the local setting.
“The School of Engineering and Architecture has many future plans, particularly in strengthening our capabilities to compete internationally through innovative and initiative-driven activities,” Barroca said.
This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the SEA, highlighting its continued growth and commitment to academic excellence and innovation.
The School of Engineering and Architecture currently offers 10 programs designed to address industry and societal needs, including Industrial Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Architecture, Robotics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering.
A platform for innovation and inspiration
SEA Fair 2026 Event Head Faith Maureen Ursal shared that this year’s fair goes beyond a typical exhibit.
“This year’s SEA Fair 2026 is more than just an event—it is something that will be remembered as a lasting legacy,” she said.
Participants and visitors experienced interactive exhibits, engaging competitions, and innovative student projects.
The event also aimed to inspire senior high school students to pursue careers in engineering and architecture while fostering collaboration and creativity.
Recognizing excellence
Various schools across the region competed in multiple categories, showcasing their talent and innovation.
Overall Champions:
Champion: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
1st Runner-up: Davao City National High School
2nd Runner-up: Davao Christian High School
Selected Competition Winners:
HEAckathon
Champion: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
1st Runner-up: Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School
2nd Runner-up: Davao Christian High School – V. Mapa Campus
QuEAzzicle
Champion: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
1st Runner-up: Davao Christian High School – Team 1
2nd Runner-up: Davao Christian High School – Team 2
Thinker Quest
1st Place: Panabo City National High School
2nd Place: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
3rd Place: Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School
Color Wave (Watercolor Rendering)
Champion: Davao City National High School
1st Runner-up: Los Amigos National High School
2nd Runner-up: Carlos P. Garcia Senior High School & Panabo City National High School
EA Space Program: KSP Lunar Landing Challenge 2026
1st Place: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
2nd Place: Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School
3rd Place: Bernardo D. Carpio National High School
Special Awards:
Best Rocket Design: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
Most Fuel-Efficient Rocket: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
Smoothest Landing: Philippine Science High School – Davao Region Campus
Drone Dash
1st Place: Dr. P. Ocampo College Davao Campus, Inc.
2nd Place: Davao City National High School
3rd Place: Los Amigos National High School
Bridge Building Contest
Champion: Francisco Bangoy National High School
1st Runner-up: Panabo City National High School
2nd Runner-up: Davao City National High School
Aesthetic Award: Panabo City National High School
Decision Challenge (Case Competition)
1st Place: Davao Christian High School
2nd Place: Davao City National High School
3rd Place: Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School
Group Dance Showdown
1st Place: Carlos P. Garcia Senior High School
2nd Place: Davao City National High School
3rd Place: Davao Christian High School
Inspiring the next generation
With its blend of academic excellence, innovation, and values formation, SEA Fair 2026 not only showcased student talent but also strengthened Ateneo de Davao’s call for young learners to become future engineers and architects committed to service and nation-building. GCG