SEA Games medalists Arbois, Hallasgo dominate 27+5 Sports Health Run

Former Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medalists Arlan Arbois Jr. and Christine Hallasgo secured the 32K titles of the 27+5 Sports Health Run held in an out-and-back course from SM Lanang grounds on Sunday morning, June 30, 2024.
Arbois, the 32nd SEA Games men's marathon silver medalist, originally from Tupi, South Cotabato, but now a Davao City resident, finished the men's 32K event in 1 hour, 57 minutes, and 15 seconds (1:57:15). He outpaced fellow national track and field team members Sonny Wagdos and Joseph Morumi, who finished second and third, respectively.
Wagdos, a Cambodia SEA Games silver medalist in the men's 5,000-meter run, clocked 2:01:34, while Morumi finished closely behind at 2:01:56.
"Sobrang happy talaga kasi four times ko na po itong nag-champion sa FGCA (I'm very happy as this is my fourth time becoming a champion in the FGCA run)," Arbois said in the Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Sunday afternoon.
He had previously won the 27K, 29K, 30K, and 32K in the past four editions of the Filipino Chinese Global Alliance (FGCA) races.
Arbois attributed his victory to his familiarity with the competition. He said, "Kabalo ko na kulang pud sila sa training and condition maong nakalamang ko sa ilaha (I know that they also lack training and conditioning, so I was able to beat them)."
Hallasgo, a Cambodia SEA Games marathon bronze medalist from Malaybalay, Bukidnon, dominated the women's 32K with a time of 2:29:14, finishing ahead of Jocelyn Elihiran (2:40:36) and Maricar Camacho (2:40:43).
The top five winners of the 32K categories received cash prizes, gift certificates, and plaques. The prizes were as follows: P25,000 for first place, P20,000 for second place, P15,000 for third place, P10,000 for fourth place, and P5,000 for fifth place.
Meanwhile, University of Mindanao (UM) track stars Lyka Catubig and Kate Duffy Mcdowell topped their respective events.
Catubig, a Philippine National Games (PNG) 2023 triple gold medalist, clinched the women's 5K title by registering 20:44.77. April Diaz (22:48.12) placed second and Janelle Cabiles (23:33.31) third.
McDowell (45:37.78) bagged the women's 10K crown over the next two finishers Jaquelen Cudizar (53:20.73) and Julia Laranjo (53:49.07).
In the men's division, Rag Satinitigan won the 5K title with a time of 18:03, followed by Fritz Cabanig (18:11) and Mark Hubag (18:20).
Lloyd Prado annexed the men's 10K title with a time of 35:04.02, ahead of Elmer Bartolo (35:08.82) and Denmark Resma (36:42.72).
The top three 5K and 10K runners also went home with cash prizes, gift certificates, and plaques.
KinetixSports, led by Kenneth Sai managed the race. MLSA