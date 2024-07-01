SEA Games medalists Arbois, Hallasgo dominate 27+5 Sports Health Run

Former Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medalists Arlan Arbois Jr. and Christine Hallasgo secured the 32K titles of the 27+5 Sports Health Run held in an out-and-back course from SM Lanang grounds on Sunday morning, June 30, 2024.

Arbois, the 32nd SEA Games men's marathon silver medalist, originally from Tupi, South Cotabato, but now a Davao City resident, finished the men's 32K event in 1 hour, 57 minutes, and 15 seconds (1:57:15). He outpaced fellow national track and field team members Sonny Wagdos and Joseph Morumi, who finished second and third, respectively.

Wagdos, a Cambodia SEA Games silver medalist in the men's 5,000-meter run, clocked 2:01:34, while Morumi finished closely behind at 2:01:56.

"Sobrang happy talaga kasi four times ko na po itong nag-champion sa FGCA (I'm very happy as this is my fourth time becoming a champion in the FGCA run)," Arbois said in the Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Sunday afternoon.

He had previously won the 27K, 29K, 30K, and 32K in the past four editions of the Filipino Chinese Global Alliance (FGCA) races.

Arbois attributed his victory to his familiarity with the competition. He said, "Kabalo ko na kulang pud sila sa training and condition maong nakalamang ko sa ilaha (I know that they also lack training and conditioning, so I was able to beat them)."