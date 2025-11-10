Sea travel suspended ahead of Typhoon Uwan

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has temporarily suspended sea travel to Luzon and the Visayas following the latest bulletin from the state weather bureau on Typhoon Uwan.

“All ships/watercrafts within the Southeastern Mindanao traversing the Luzon and Visayas are hereby Temporarily Suspended,” the CGDSEM said in Sea Travel Advisory 003-2025 issued on November 9.

The suspension follows the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Dost-Pagasa) Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 12, which raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 in Luzon and parts of the Visayas.

The Coast Guard urged the public to follow guidelines under National Headquarters Philippine Coast Guard Memorandum Circular 02-21, dated March 23, 2023, on the movement of vessels during heavy weather. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, depending on Dost-Pagasa forecasts.

“The public, especially fisherfolk and small boat operators, is advised to remain cautious as sea conditions may worsen,” the Coast Guard said in a Facebook post on November 8.

All CGDSEM personnel are on standby for immediate deployment to ensure maritime safety and assist communities that may be affected by the typhoon.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard central office deployed its Deployable Response Groups (DRGs) to northeastern and northwestern Luzon to support local communities. The DRGs, part of Task Force Kalinga, are trained in search and rescue, medical assistance, and disaster relief operations. Rescue boats, medical supplies, and communication equipment have been pre-positioned to coordinate with local government units and other agencies.

Typhoon Uwan hits PH

Typhoon Uwan made landfall on November 9, killing two people—one drowned and another trapped under debris—and forcing the evacuation of over one million residents. Luzon and Eastern Visayas bore the brunt of the storm.

The typhoon is expected to move north of the country and reach the West Philippine Sea by the morning of November 10. RGP