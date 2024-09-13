Sea travel to Southern Mindanao suspended due to severe weather

The Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao-Coast Guard Station Davao Occidental issued Sea Travel Advisory Number 12 at 6:16 p.m. on September 12, 2024, citing heavy rains and severe weather affecting sea conditions as the reason for the suspension.

“In this regard, all vessels regardless of gross tonnage bound from Sarangani, Davao Occidental to Balangonan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental and General Santos City and vice versa are hereby temporarily suspended until further notice,” station commander of CGS Davao Occidental Glennick Ytang said.

According to the Mindanao Weather Forecast for September 13, the southwest monsoon is currently affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao, while the trough of severe tropical storm Bebinca is impacting the rest of Luzon. A tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, located near northern Luzon, has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 125 km/h, and is moving northward at 35 km/h.

As a result of these conditions, Sarangani and Balut Island in Davao Occidental are experiencing heavy rains and rough seas.

The advisory also states that vessels seeking refuge will be permitted with a written request, but no passengers or cargo will be allowed on board. RGP