Sea turtle encounters, marine conservation

Another major setback they faced was the demolition of their structures by the city government on May 21, 2024. According to Winston, they experienced two demolitions by the Local Government Unit (LGU), resulting in the removal of their watchtower and two hatcheries. Without these structures, the turtles that return to the same spot where they hatched would lose their nesting grounds.

To recall, the LGU of Mati plans to construct a Baywatch tower along the city’s shoreline to replace the 20-year-old Amihan sa Dahican facility, which included the original turtle conservation watchtower. The LGU claimed that, since 2023, the Pawikan Hatchery had already been relocated to Menzi, an area deemed “quiet and safe.”

Despite these setbacks, the group remains committed to the cause. Today, they still operate two hatcheries, one of which currently holds multiple turtle eggs.

They also highlighted how the rapid growth of resorts and construction in the area poses a serious threat to turtle nesting sites. The constant vibrations from vehicles entering the beachfront can disrupt the hatching process.

To mitigate this, the group places wooden barriers around the nests to reduce these vibrations.

Winston emphasized that as long as what they are doing is for the environment — and as long as there are waves for their surfboards — they will continue working to preserve the habitat of sea turtles and dugongs.

“Wala mi pakialam kung unsa ang ginaingon sa amoa. Kay ngano man? Dili man kamo [ang] muhatag sa paglanghap sa nindot nga hangin, na nagdula mo diha og surf, naay tao na nag enjoy, dapat protektahan nato,” he said.

(We don't care what people say about us because why should we, when you're not the ones who give us the chance to breathe in the fresh air, while you're out there surfing and enjoying, there are people who are enjoying too, and we should protect that.)

Mark Bacalso, one of the board members of the organization, said they could have given up long ago, but their dedication persists. He explained that they earn no money from their efforts and often have to borrow just to make ends meet.

“Wala man ta nadato diri, tapal-tapal lang man ta diri. Unsa may makuha namo magbaktas-baktas kada gabii. Isa ka bulan mu-undang namo (We didn’t get rich here, we’re just patching things up to get by. What do we even gain from walking around every night? In a month, other people would probably stop),” he said.

Bacalso added that they were even offered a job opportunity to leave Mati City and move to Siargao, but they chose to stay and continue their mission to protect the sea turtles and dugongs.

Change for the better

The Plaza siblings shared that their commitment to conservation in the area is deeply rooted in their childhood. They revealed that their father was once a dynamite fisherman, and his long-term use of explosives destroyed the thousand-year-old coral reefs that served as habitats for fish.

Pedro said their father had no fear when it came to using dynamite from Mati City all the way to Pujada Bay because of the abundance of fish during that time. He wasn’t even afraid of the Barangay Kagawads who tried to stop him. In fact, he would go as far as to threaten them, saying he’d throw explosives at them.

“Kanang sa atubangan nato grabe na ang colors, pagmata nimo makita nimo kanang magsakay ka, grabe ka abunda sa isda ug corals (Right in front of us, the colors were incredible. When you wake up and go for a ride, you’ll see just how abundant the fish and corals were),” he said.

Winston added that their father even involved them in dynamite fishing. He recalled that, as children, their father would make them swim 50 meters and use dynamite to catch fish. If they refused to help, he would beat them with the bangka's oars.

The siblings said they deeply relate to the 1999 film Muro Ami (Reef Hunter), directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and starring Cesar Montano. Winston explained that Montano’s harsh character in the film reflected how their father treated them when they were young, when they had to dive into the ocean as early as 3 to 4 a.m.

He shared that after dropping the dynamite, they would swim as far away as possible — but the shockwaves from the explosion could still be felt. The amount of fish they caught was so massive, it would take them an entire day just to collect it all.

Their father's death in 1993 from tetanus caused by injuries sustained during dynamite fishing was a turning point. That tragedy opened their eyes to the dangers and destructiveness of the methods he had introduced to them.

Winston said that this painful experience made them realize it was time to change.

The siblings agreed that their father’s passing marked a major shift in their lives. Had he not died, they admitted, they would probably still be using destructive methods to catch fish, rather than protecting marine wildlife today.