Search for Davao City model OFW family of the year opens

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office, through the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center, kicked off the search for the Davao City Model OFW Family of the Year Award (DC-MOFYA).

The DC-MOFYA seeks to recognize outstanding OFW families who exemplify strong Filipino family values, resilience, financial responsibility, and active community involvement despite the challenges of overseas employment.

To join, a family must be nominated by a third party such as the barangay, non-government organizations (NGOs), people’s organizations, Religious and Socio-Civic groups, and OFW family circles.

To nominate, the nominator must complete a nomination form at the CSWDO and submit it, along with an MOFYA information sheet, a Certification of Family Solidarity, and a Barangay Certificate of Good Moral Character, on or before March 30, 2026.

Jackilou Bandao, Development Management Officer I of the OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center, shared during the ISpeak Media Forum that since the establishment of their office, they have set activities that recognize the contributions of OFWs to the community.

“Kani na mga activities ginabuhat g’yud na para ma-recognize ang ila’ng kahago ug ilahang contributions sa atoang society (We mount these activities to recognize their efforts and contributions to our society),” she said.

Bandao added that the DC-MOFYA seeks to promote the best practices and achievements of outstanding OFW families. It also aims to highlight the success stories of OFW nominees and awardees through their sacrifices, experiences, roles, and contributions to society.

Winners will receive cash prizes and represent Davao City as official nominees for the Owwa Regional MOFYA.

For more details and information on the DC-MOFYA qualification, interested parties are urged to coordinate with the CSWDO-OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center located at the CSWDO building on Pichon St., behind the City Hall Annex. They may also be reached through their hotline at 0962 996 6520 or email at ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com. CIO