Search for Everyday Heroes is now open

CASINO Plus and the Alden Richards Foundation have opened public nominations for Hero for All: Honoring Stories of the Everyday Filipino, a nationwide search recognizing ordinary Filipinos whose acts of service have created lasting change in their communities.

The program, which began in December 2025, is duly licensed and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). It is designed not only to recognize extraordinary Filipinos but also to document and replicate the community-driven models of heroism they have built.

Twenty heroes will be selected through the search. Each will receive ₱1 million, to be split between their personal cause and a partner community organization of their choosing.

“To be extraordinary, you don't have to do extraordinary acts,” Alden Richards, Lead Advocate of Hero for All, said during its launch on April 9. “There are just ordinary people with extraordinary missions, and yung walang nakatingin — that no one is watching — that is what makes what they do matter most. This search exists to find them.”

How to nominate

Nominations are open from April 10 to May 1, 2026. The nomination process is open to the public via Casino Plus official social media platforms, as well as through offline nomination postcards distributed nationwide, ensuring inclusivity for individuals without reliable internet access.

Nominators are required to submit the nominee’s name, location, and a 150-word description of their act of service, along with at least one supporting material such as a photo, news link, or endorsement letter. Video nominations may also be submitted through social media by tagging the official Casino Plus account using #CasinoPlusHeroForAll. All submissions will undergo validation prior to endorsement to the jury.

To ensure credibility and rigor in the selection process, the jury panel will be composed of an academician, a respected media personality, a representative from PAGCOR, and Alden Richards.

The Grand Hero for All Awarding Ceremony is set for August 31, 2026, in time for the celebration of National Heroes Day, bringing the campaign full circle from recognition to a national moment of collective inspiration.

Eligibility

Nominees must be Filipino citizens currently residing in the Philippines. The heroic act or initiative being nominated must be independently verifiable and must have occurred within the past five years.

Rhodora Alcaraz Tuñacao, a domestic worker in Hong Kong who saved her employer’s child from a fire at great personal risk, was recognized as the program’s first awardee.

Verified nominations are scored by a multi-sectoral jury. Deliberations are documented and retained by the AR Foundation for compliance and transparency purposes. PR