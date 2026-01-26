Search for missing ‘Amejara’ passengers shifts southward

ON THE eighth day of search and rescue (SAR) operations, the Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) on Monday, January 26, 2026, has shifted its focus between Sector 4 and the adjacent upper portion of Sector 3, following updated drift analysis indicating a possible circulation of remains closer to Sarangani Bay and the northern Celebes Sea.

CGDSEM said that as of Sunday, January 25, search and rescue (SAR) operations for the capsized motorbanca MBCA Amejara had entered their seventh day, with efforts already focused on Sector 4, the outermost search zone in Southern Mindanao waters.

Later that afternoon, another cadaver was recovered in the area, raising the total number of bodies retrieved to six since Saturday, January 24.

The Coast Guard said the recovery was made through the DA-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel MCS 3010 during intensified SAR operations in waters off Buca Point, Maasim, Sarangani, about 43.06 nautical miles southwest by south.

Officials confirmed that most of the previously recovered cadavers were located at least 75 nautical miles offshore, in waters approaching, but not crossing, the boundary of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Indonesia. The five bodies were recovered on Saturday morning, January 24, six days after the motorbanca was reported capsized in the Davao Gulf on January 19.

Sector 4 encompasses deep offshore areas in the southern Celebes Sea, located southwest of Sarangani and Davao Occidental, near the outer edge of the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

Despite its proximity to international maritime boundaries, the area remains under Philippine search-and-rescue responsibility, based on international maritime law.

According to CGDSEM Commander Commodore Philip Soria, the decision to continue focusing on Sector 4 and parts of Sector 3 was guided by the recovery of cadavers and debris, which validated drift projections that victims may have been carried farther south into open waters by prevailing currents.

“Tomorrow, we will move up to the upper portion of Sector 3 and Sector 4, of course with the assets of the Philippine Navy, including two ships, LC 206 and PS 37,” Soria said during an online press briefing with Davao reporters. “Assisting in aerial surveillance is a Philippine Navy aircraft, while the Coast Guard has four vessels deployed for search and rescue operations and one aircraft for aerial search.”

He added that the Philippine Air Force has also committed additional air assets to the mission. “The PAF has dedicated two Black Hawk helicopters and one Cessna Caravan that are also helping in the aerial search,” Soria said.

Authorities said all recovered bodies are currently at St. Peter Funeral Parlor in Panacan, Davao City, where they are undergoing identification by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Post-mortem examinations are also being conducted.

Despite the prolonged search, Soria said the Coast Guard remains hopeful.

“We are not losing hope. The human spirit to survive is very high,” he said. “Our search and rescue operations will continue until they are no longer practicable.”

To recall, the motorbanca MBCA Amejara left Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City at about 8 p.m. on January 17 for a fishing trip to Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. Authorities said the vessel sailed without the required permit and was reported missing on January 19 after encountering rough sea conditions in the Davao Gulf.

As of Monday, nine individuals remain unaccounted for, while the identities of the recovered victims have been withheld pending further investigation. DEF