Search for missing in Amejara capsizing widens to Sarangani

THE Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) is investigating the unauthorized departure of the motorbanca MBCA Amejara, which capsized in rough seas off Sarangani, leaving only one of 13 confirmed passengers rescued while 12 others remain missing as of January 21, 2026.

CGDSEM confirmed that the vessel had no Coast Guard clearance and was not permitted to sail by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina)-Davao Region, yet proceeded with the voyage.

In a national interview, CGDSEM spokesperson Captain Noemie Guirao-Cayabyab said the focus of the investigation is now on how and why the vessel managed to leave port despite the restrictions.

“We are checking the details yung departure nitong motorboat nato,” she said.

Amihan blamed for capsizing

The survivor, crew member Christopher Bulig, was found at around 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday, January 20, in the waters off Barangay Laker, Sarangani, near the Indonesian maritime boundary. He was immediately given medical assistance and later transferred to Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

According to Bulig, the vessel encountered violent winds and towering waves believed to be caused by the ongoing surge of the northeast monsoon or Amihan, which ultimately caused the motorbanca to capsize in the Davao Gulf.

“Accordingly, they experienced strong winds and big waves in the area that caused their motorboat to capsize, and some of the passengers were able to hold on to debris and able to group themselves,” Guirao-Cayabyab said, relaying the survivor’s account.

She stressed that even without a typhoon, Amihan surges can rapidly turn coastal waters dangerous, particularly for small wooden vessels.

Passenger count still under verification

As of press time, the Coast Guard told SunStar Davao that it is still verifying the final number of passengers, after initial reports listed 15 individuals. The official working list now stands at 13.

Those initially identified were: Patrocinio Genita III, the boat master; Christian Genita; Homer Bolasa; Christopher Bulig; Lanorias Porferio Jr.; John Julius Alcain; Jessie Tan; Jaime Tan; Steven Tan; Hector Emberga; Eariano Uyking; Anton Banzali; Levi Lao; Herwin Tan; and Ace Cortez, with authorities emphasizing that the list remains subject to validation.

Lawyer among missing

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Davao City Chapter (IBP-Davao) confirmed that one of its members is among those reported missing.

Included in the missing is Davao City lawyer Anton Banzal. Banzali was aboard the motorized recreational banca.

“In this time of deep concern and uncertainty, we call on everyone, regardless of faith or belief, to join us in prayer, reflection, and hope for the safe rescue of our missing Chapter member and other passengers and crew following the capsizing of a ferry near Saranggani Island,” IBP stated in its call for prayer and solidarity.

Vessel timeline

Authorities said MBCA Amejara departed Sta. Ana Wharf in Davao City at around 8 a.m. on January 17, bound for Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. The vessel was last sighted in waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and was officially reported missing on January 19 at around 3 p.m. after failing to reach its destination.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station in Governor Generoso confirmed that the motorbanca had earlier been barred from sailing due to incomplete documents, but proceeded to sail.

Search area dramatically expanded

In a separate radio interview, Guirao-Cayabyab said worsening sea conditions forced authorities to widen the search zone.

“Yung sea condition and mas expanded po ngayon yung ating search area, so iko-cover po natin yung Davao, Davao Gulf, Davao Oriental. Kahapon po nakita natin yung isang na-rescue sa may Sarangani area so bumaba na po tayo hanggang Sarangani then Davao Occidental. So we have a wide search area,” she said. “That’s why we will be utilizing all our resources kasama po yung aircraft and mga floating assets po natin.”

The Davao Gulf, though semi-enclosed and usually calmer, can still develop strong localized winds and waves during monsoon surges. The Davao Oriental seas face the Pacific Ocean and are directly exposed to powerful winds and higher waves. Meanwhile, the Davao Occidental waters near the Indonesian maritime border, along the Celebes Sea, are affected by international currents and seasonal monsoons, making them especially hazardous for small vessels.

Because of these differing marine environments, victims may drift across several provinces.

Passengers likely separated

When asked whether the missing passengers may have been scattered by currents, Guirao-Cayabyab said drifting is a major factor in the search strategy.

“Well there will be a possibility. Kino-consider po natin sa search pattern yung drifting zone dahil amihan po siya. From the initial na Davao Gulf posibleng bumaba po siya kaya kahapon meron na po tayong nakita sa Sarangani,” she said.

She added that the survivor confirmed all passengers were initially together after the capsizing.

“Base doon sa initial inquiry natin doon sa survivor, initially nung ito ay lumubog ay magkakasama po yung mga individuals na yon and itong na-rescue natin kahapon, he decided na lumangoy po mag-isa papuntang shoreline,” she said.

No debris recovered

Despite continuous air and sea surveillance, authorities said no debris linked to the motorbanca has been found.

“As of yesterday, despite the area of surveillance and search po natin, wala po tayong nakitang debris bukod po sa na-rescue po natin kahapon,” Guirao-Cayabyab said.

Multi-agency operations continue

As of January 21, search and rescue operations continue involving CGDSEM, the Philippine Navy, the Office of Civil Defense, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and local disaster units across Sarangani, Davao Gulf, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental waters.

CGDSEM has urged fisherfolk and vessel operators in Malita, Sta. Maria, Don Marcelino, Balut Island, Sarangani Island, Jose Abad Santos, North Jose Abad Santos, and Governor Generoso to immediately report any sightings of debris or survivors.

The Coast Guard reiterated that responsibility for safety begins with vessel operators.

“Unang-una, bawat boat masters have a responsibility to ensure the sea is worthy of their vessels. Usually, they are submitting a master’s declaration of their sea departure,” the CGDSEM spokesperson said. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM HEILEY SIERA ARSENIO, UIC INTERN