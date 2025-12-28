Season of service: How Davao’s provincial governments shared the Spirit of Christmas

CHRISTMAS in the Davao Region is more than lights, carols, and festive décor. Across its provinces and cities, the season became a time of service — marked by generosity, community care, and programs that brought the true meaning of Pasko closer to the people.

From financial assistance and rescue vehicles in Davao del Sur, to rice distributions in Davao Oriental, children-centered celebrations in Davao de Oro, and cash gifts and grassroots programs in Davao Occidental and Davao del Norte, local governments turned the Holiday season into a collective act of giving.

Davao del Sur: Help that reaches the grassroots

In Davao del Sur, the Provincial Government transformed its year-end convocations into avenues of Christmas goodwill. During its Monday convocations approaching Christmas at the Digos City Coliseum, financial assistance was turned over to several barangays across the different municipalities and the lone city.

Most barangays received ₱100,000 as incentives for barangay functionaries, while Brgy. New Clarin in Bansalan received ₱150,000, and Brgy. Poblacion Dos was granted ₱100,000 to support barangay operations. These incentives recognized the dedication of barangay workers who serve as the province’s frontline public servants.

Beyond cash aid, the province also distributed rescue vehicles worth ₱870,000 each to 22 barangays in Digos City, Sta. Cruz, and Bansalan — strengthening disaster response and emergency services at the community level.

A week earlier, on December 15, another convocation hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) saw additional assistance distributed.

Barangays in Digos City and Matanao received grants of up to ₱200,000, while sectoral groups such as the Digos City Elderly Home-Based Workers Association were supported with funds for equipment and facilities. PE pipes were also turned over to farmer and water associations in Magsaysay, Sta. Cruz, and Bansalan — small but vital infrastructure support that addressed basic community needs.

Completing the province’s Christmas outreach, Governor Yvonne R. Cagas continued her annual tradition of giving food packs to patients and watchers at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital (DSPH). For families spending Christmas inside hospital walls, the gesture served as a reminder that they were not forgotten during the season of joy.

“May this season fill our hearts with love, peace, gratitude, and hope. Not just in gifts and celebrations, but in kindness shared, prayers whispered, and love given freely. Merry Christmas Davsuranon!” Gov. Cagas shared her Christmas message to DavSur residents.

Davao de Oro: A child-centered Christmas

In Davao de Oro, the Christmas celebration placed children at the heart of the festivities. Under the leadership of Governor Raul “RM” Mabanglo and Congresswoman Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, December 25 became a day filled with laughter and color for young residents.

Children enjoyed games, free ice cream and cotton candy, clown shows, bubble performances, and lively mascots—turning Christmas Day into a memorable experience, especially for those who rarely enjoy such activities. The provincial government emphasized that children remain a priority, and that joy, too, is a form of public service.

The spirit of sharing extended to healthcare facilities as well. Patients, watchers, and staff of four provincial hospitals received a Jollibee Christmas lunch, a simple but heartfelt reminder that compassion defines the season.

In his Christmas message, Governor Mabanglo reflected on the deeper meaning of the holiday — calling on residents to carry the values of love, forgiveness, generosity, and cooperation not only during Christmas, but throughout the year.

“Ang Pasko maoy panahon nga atong hinumduman ang pagkatawo sa atong Manunubos nga si Jesu-Kristo. Kining panahuna atong makita ang mga simbolo nga makahatag og dugang kalipay sa pagsaulog nato sa kapaskohan… naa diha ang Christmas Lantern, Christmas tree ug ang mga kantang pampasko (“Christmas is the time when we remember the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. During this season, we see symbols that add to the joy of our celebration of Christmas—such as the Christmas lantern, the Christmas tree, and Christmas songs),” Gov. Mabanglo said.

Davao Oriental: Pamaskong Handog of gratitude and rice

In Davao Oriental, Christmas celebrations carried a strong message of gratitude for barangay workers. The GNLD Pamaskong Handog, led by Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang, culminated in Mati City on December 23, 2025, benefitting 3,917 barangay functionaries from 23 barangays.

The program, held two days before Christmas, marked the final leg of the year’s Pamaskong Handog and honored barangay officials for their service in implementing provincial programs and projects. Gov. Dayanghirang expressed appreciation to partner agencies and groups whose support helped sustain the initiative.

Similar scenes unfolded in San Isidro, where 1,308 barangay functionaries from 14 barangays each received 25 kilos of rice on December 22, and in Governor Generoso, where 1,810 barangay functionaries from 20 barangays were given the same amount of rice. The simple yet meaningful gift symbolized nourishment not only for families but also for the sense of unity and shared purpose within communities.

Across these towns, the Pamaskong Handog reinforced a consistent message: through cooperation, love, and even modest assistance, Christmas joy becomes a shared strength.

Davao Occidental: Inclusion through grassroots giving

In parts of Davao Occidental, Christmas initiatives focused on inclusion and community solidarity. In the Municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Mayor Atty. Jason John A. Joyce supported programs that reached grassroots sectors, including Christmas gatherings for habal-habal drivers — now on their sixth year — through the help of community leaders and volunteers.

The local government also released ₱2,000 cash gifts to 1,544 persons with disabilities and 908 senior citizens who were not covered by the national social pension program. Distributed from December 18 to 20, the assistance aimed to ensure that vulnerable sectors could also feel the warmth of the season.

Davao del Norte: Gifts for workers and children

In Panabo City, Mayor Jose E. Relampagos fulfilled his promise to city employees by distributing five kilos of rice to every local government worker during the Pamaskong Handog held on December 22, 2025. The simple gift recognized the dedication of employees who contributed to the city’s development throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte, brought Christmas cheer to children through the Kalipay sa Pasko, Gipakigbahin sa Kabibo, Kasadya Children’s Gift Giving 2025. Held on December 13 at the Herminigildo Baloyo, MD Hall Theater, the event delighted beneficiaries of the Atiman Program with gifts, performances, and a special presentation by the Voices of the South Children’s Choir.

Under Mayor Rey T. Uy’s leadership, Tagum City reaffirmed its commitment to child welfare, making the children’s gift giving a meaningful highlight of the city’s Christmas calendar.

A shared spirit across the region

Across the Davao Region, Christmas celebrations in 2025 reflected a common theme: governance rooted in compassion. Whether through financial aid, rice distributions, rescue vehicles, hospital visits, children’s parties, or cash gifts for vulnerable sectors, local governments translated the spirit of Christmas into concrete action.

In these shared moments of giving, the season became more than a celebration — it became a reminder that public service, at its best, is an act of love. CEA