SEC, GCash lending arm Fuse to roll out nationwide campaign to promote safe, responsible digital borrowing

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has partnered with Fuse Financing Inc.,the lending arm of GCash, to launch a nationwide financial literacy campaign that empowers Filipinos to borrow responsibly, recognize unlicensed lenders, and protect themselves from predatory lending and financial distress.

The campaign features SEC-approved educational videos designed to promote responsible borrowing, help consumers spot illegal lenders, and encourage the use of safe, regulated credit options. Tailored to local nuances, these materials break down complex financial concepts into relatable, easily understood insights for everyday Filipino consumers.

Its primary aim is to help Filipinos avoid predatory lending and build long-term financial resilience. Additionally, it addresses the stigma around borrowing—a barrier that often discourages Filipinos from using formal credit when they need financial help, inadvertently driving them toward unlicensed lenders.



To prevent fraud and secure personal data, the SEC strongly encourages borrowing only from registered lenders. This campaign supports safe, transparent, and regulated in-app loan products, while helping consumers understand actual costs, repayment capacities, and their rights as borrowers. Furthermore, it explicitly raises awareness against illegal lenders that charge exorbitant interest rates and use unfair collection practices.

“The SEC shall continue to exercise its regulatory and enforcement powers against violators. We must also empower the public with knowledge, awareness, and critical thinking. An informed citizen is the first line of defense against fraud. The SEC and its steadfast partners, will build a financially literate, wise, and vigilant Filipino community—one that is capable of recognizing opportunities, avoiding risks, and making informed decisions that lead to lasting financial well-being.” Commissioner Quevedo said.

By reinforcing these standards, the initiative fosters a culture of fair and responsible lending while equipping consumers with the knowledge to make smarter, more informed financial decisions.

The campaign underscores that responsible borrowing is a shared responsibility. While the SEC strengthens oversight and enforcement, consumers also play an important role by borrowing from regulated lenders, understanding loan terms, and borrowing within their means.

The initiative also reflects a broader belief that financial inclusion must go beyond access alone. As digital lending becomes more accessible, consumer education and protection are equally essential to help Filipinos avoid fraud, identify legitimate lenders, and borrow with confidence and dignity.

“Through this partnership, our goal is to actively work with the SEC to advance safe borrowing practices, promote regulated credit options, and help Filipinos make smart financial decisions to avoid debt traps,” said Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing Inc.

This initiative reinforces that true financial inclusion requires safety and digital trust—ensuring that regulated digital credit becomes a reliable resource that helps everyday consumers thrive.

As digital lending becomes more accessible, Filipinos are encouraged to borrow only from SEC-regulated lenders, understand the terms of their loans, and stay informed about their rights as consumers. By choosing safe and trusted loan options and reporting suspicious lenders, consumers can protect themselves and help make borrowing safer for everyone.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR