SEC, UNDP conduct roadshow to promote sustainability to SMLEs

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Canada, conducted the Small and Medium Industries and Large Enterprises Embracing Sustainability (Smilees) Roadshow at Seda Abreeza, Davao City, on June 20, 2024.

SEC-Smilees Roadshow aims to foster sustainable practices among Small, Medium, and Large Enterprises (SMLEs) by promoting awareness, capacity building, and developing tools for measuring and monitoring sustainability.

Head Cooperation and Counsellor of the Embassy of Canada, John Lok, stressed the importance of the livelihood and enterprises' role in adapting to climate risks and contributing to mitigation efforts.

“It should not be underestimated, there’s a strong imperative for all of society, including the private sector, to adapt to the risks that the changing climate brings while also playing a role in contributing to climate change mitigation,” he said.

Lok also highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change, emphasizing its significant impact especially in the Philippines being at the forefront of vulnerability.

Smilees Roadshow is the second installment of a series of sustainability roadshows by SEC, which kickstarted in Cebu on March 20, 2024.

UNDP Climate Action Programme Team Analyst Maria Theresa V. Espino-Yap also emphasized that the SEC-Smilees Roadshow aligns with the UNDP’s Nature Pledge, a multi-year high-ambition corporate commitment to accelerate global environmental action on a large scale for the benefit of people, planet, peace, and prosperity.

Over 100 participants across the Davao Region joined the event, physically and some participated virtually via Zoom.

SEC-Smilees initiative also aims to embed sustainability concepts among Davao’s SMLEs, contributing to a greener capital market and a more sustainable Davao Region.

The event also showcased the sustainability initiatives of the local government unit (LGU) of Davao City, particularly relating to the Zoning Ordinance 2019-2028.

SEC Commissioner, Atty. Javey Paul D. Francisco, also stressed that sustainability should be viewed as an ongoing process of continual enhancement and change.

“At the SEC, we believe that sustainability is not just a goal or a checkbox but a continuous journey of improvement, innovation, and adaptation to ensure a better quality of life for this and future generations,” he said.

The roadshow provided a platform for enterprises to gain insights and practical knowledge to implement and enhance sustainable practices within their operations.

SEC Davao Extension Office Director, Atty. Rachel Esther J. Gumtang-Remalante, said that many agencies are willing to offer help and assistance. She highlights that various tools are available, and as regulators, they are ready to guide enterprises, especially those just beginning to explore sustainability. KBP