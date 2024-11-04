Security heightened due to Dcott passenger surge

THE Task Force Davao (TFD) has reported a significant influx of passengers at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott) following the conclusion of Undas 2024.

On Sunday, November 3, around 17,359 individuals visited the terminal as work and classes resumed on Monday, November 4.

On Saturday, November 1, TFD recorded 14,020 passengers traveling home for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

In an exclusive interview with TFD spokesperson Captain John Louie Dema-ala, he noted that strict security measures had been implemented at the terminal, with no significant incidents reported during the long weekend.

“So far, wala naman tayong natala. Heightened naman ang downtown areas at napaka strict po ng monitoring natin especially sa ating terminal (So far, we do not have any incidents recorded. We have heightened security in the downtown areas, and our monitoring at the terminal is very strict),” Dema-ala told SunStar Davao.

Dcott manager Aisa Usop previously shared in a press conference that they anticipated 50,000 to 80,000 passengers between October 31 and November 2 due to the annual religious observances. She added that around 1,500 bus trips are scheduled daily to accommodate the increased passenger volume, up from the usual 700 to 800 trips.

To enhance peace and security, Usop mentioned that integrated personnel have been deployed to maintain order and improve security within the terminal. Throughout the observance period, the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) dispatched 13,136 integrated personnel to ensure safety at transportation hubs, terminals, establishments, churches, thoroughfares, and cemeteries.

Agencies involved in the security efforts include Task Force Davao, the City Civil Security Office, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and Davao Central 911. DEF