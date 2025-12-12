Seminary in Digos City robbed

A SEMINARY under the Diocese of Digos City was not spared by thieves after unidentified suspects broke into its formation house and carted away cash and personal belongings early this week.

Rev. Fr. John Flor Mangrobang, director of the St. John Paul II College Seminary of Digos – Propaedeutic House of Formation in Sitio Kibanban, Barangay Sinawilan, said the incident was discovered on the morning of December 9, 2025, when staff noticed signs of forced entry.

According to Fr. Mangrobang, the suspects managed to enter his office, where they took a cash box containing a significant amount of money, including an uncounted personal amount stored in his “alkansiya” (piggy bank). A brand-new pair of shoes was also stolen.

He added that the suspects proceeded to take additional cash from a bag he had left inside the vehicle he used, as well as a collection of coins placed at the back of the car that he intended to convert into bills. Following the discovery, the priest sought assistance from authorities for the identification and arrest of those responsible.

In a formal statement, the seminary condemned the theft and called for prayers for the safety of its community.

“We have already taken the necessary steps to report the incident to the proper authorities,” Mangrobang said. “We humbly ask for your prayers for the community and for the safety and protection of everyone”

The seminary expressed hope that the situation would remind the public to remain vigilant while keeping faith in God’s protection.

As of this writing, Digos City police officials continue to investigate to identify the suspects behind the theft. DEF