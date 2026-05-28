Sen. Bato’s guns revoked

AUTHORITIES have formally served the order revoking the firearms licenses and registrations of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, following developments tied to an international arrest warrant issued against him.

The Regional Civil Security Unit 11 (RCSU 11), in coordination with the Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-Davao) and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), implemented the service of the revocation order on May 27, 2026.

The order, issued by the Philippine National Police-Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO), covers Dela Rosa’s License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and all registered firearms under his name.

According to the PNP-FEO, the senator holds a Type 5 LTOPF and has a total of 117 firearms registered. The revocation was based on Section 4 of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, which allows the cancellation of firearm privileges in cases involving pending criminal charges carrying penalties of more than two years.

The move came after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) requested the immediate cancellation of Dela Rosa’s firearms license, citing potential risks to law enforcement personnel who may serve the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Order formally served

RCSU 11 said it received the revocation order via email on May 26. Upon receipt, RCSU 11 chief Police Colonel Jomar Alexis Yap immediately coordinated with PRO 11 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete.

An operational briefing was conducted to ensure proper procedures, security protocols, and coordination among involved units. The DCPO, led by Police Colonel Peter Madria, and the Maa Police Station were placed on standby to assist and ensure the orderly implementation of the operation.

The order was formally received by Atty. Vicente Adrian Pajaro, legal counsel of Dela Rosa, who said he would discuss the matter with his client and coordinate with authorities on the next steps.

Rosete emphasized that the operation was carried out lawfully.

“The implementation and service of the Order of Revocation were conducted in accordance with the rule of law, established procedures, and with the highest degree of professionalism,” he said, adding that the PNP remains committed to impartiality and due process.

Firearms surrender ordered

Under the directive, all firearms registered to Dela Rosa must be surrendered, deposited, or turned over to the PNP-FEO or RCSU 11 for proper disposition.

Authorities warned that once a firearms license is revoked, continued possession or use of the firearms may constitute illegal possession.

“Even within one’s residence, once the license is revoked, it is no longer valid. Using it could subject the individual to charges for illegal possession of firearms,” DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Caballero explained.

Caballero said the DCPO is ready to assist national authorities, including the NBI, should coordination be made for the implementation of the revocation order.

“If we receive instructions, we will implement them. The Davao City Police Office will follow directives coming from higher authorities,” Caballero said during the Peace and Security Press Conference at Mandaya Hotel on May 27.

She added that all police stations in the city have been directed to monitor the senator’s presence through designated tracker teams, as part of ongoing security measures.

However, Caballero clarified that the DCPO has yet to receive an official copy of the ICC arrest warrant.

“For now, we are under monitoring status while awaiting formal documents and instructions from national headquarters,” she said.

The PNP said the operation aligns with its ongoing efforts to uphold the rule of law and maintain public safety, stressing that all actions are carried out with respect for due process and operational discipline.

Bato and the ICC

Dela Rosa was identified as the alleged co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity charges before the ICC in relation to the implementation of the drug war.

The ICC issued a confidential arrest warrant against Dela Rosa in November 2025, while the unsealing was made as Dela Rosa returned to the Senate following a six-month absence on May 11, 2026.

The former top cop was placed by the Senate under protective custody, but he escaped on May 14 following a shooting incident in the Senate building that resulted in a commotion.

On May 20, the Supreme Court denied the petition of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order to prevent his arrest.

The Department of Justice subsequently gave the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to arrest Dela Rosa. RGL, FRANCES KIM CACHILA, ADDU, SUNSTAR INTERN WITH REPORTS FROM SNS