Sen. del Rosa urges Quiboloy to surrender

"Yes, kasi may warrant talaga galing sa korte. He cannot hide forever, at saka kawawa ang mga tao natin dito na nagsasakripisyo sa kakahanap sa kanya (Yes, because there is indeed a warrant from the court. He cannot hide forever, and besides, people here would be miserable sacrificing too much just to find him)," dela Rosa told the media in an ambush interview on Saturday afternoon, August 24,

He, however, said that if the pastor continues to refuse, there is nothing he can do about it.

The senator expressed concern after the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reportedly prohibited Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members from entering or leaving the compound.

"Property nila ito eh. Hindi naman ito pagmamay-ari ng gobyerno. Bakit mo sila pinagbabawalan na pumasok o lumabas (This is their property, it’s not government’s. Why would you hinder them from entering or exiting?)," dela Rosa said, adding that this order violates the Philippine Constitution on the freedom of movement.

As of Sunday, August 25, police reportedly required individuals, including members, to secure “clearance” from entering the religious compound.

The senator, who visited the KOJC compound, talked to PRO-Davao director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III and KOJC officials, urging them to constantly communicate with regard to the search for Quiboloy.

Dela Rosa said he cannot determine if the number deployed inside to serve the arrest warrant can be determined "excessive" considering that he has not reported any instances of abuse.

"Kahit na sobra-sobra, I cannot say excessive. Ang importante diyan, kung anong ginagawa nila. Kahit na sampung tao lang 'yan pero puro pang-aabuso ang ginagawa nila, that's excessive, pero kahit na ilang libo yan pero wala silang ginagawang masama, hindi natin make-question ang presensya nila (Even if they are too many, I cannot say excessive. What’s important there is their conduct, even if there is only 10 people but they are abusive, that’s excessive, but even if there are thousands of them but they are not doing bad, we cannot question their presence)," the senator said.

Dela Rosa said he would call for another Senate hearing about the ongoing serving of the warrant, adding that he would also look into reports that the police would extend their presence at the compound for three months.

He, however, said that action would be questionable since authorities should immediately withdraw after they have served the warrant, regardless if the subject is not found.

"Hindi kasali sa court order na i-control nila ang area, na hawakan nila ang area (The court order did not include to control their area, to siege their area)," dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa recently presided over a Senate hearing on the excessive force operation at the KOJC compound last June 10, 2024.

The senator, who previously served as Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director and eventually became the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said that the hearing aims to look over existing laws, and if there is a need to pass any law to avoid similar events from happening in the future.

The senator said the incident would not happen if he was the chief PNP.

One KOJC member died after suffering from a heart attack, while reportedly many others required medical attention as they resisted the police operation.

Torre has not yet ordered the dispersal of his men in the compound as of writing.

Quiboloy, along with his co-accused — Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes — remain at large. Paulene Canada, also a co-accused, was captured at her residence in Davao City on July 11.

They face charges of child abuse, human trafficking, and sexual abuse.

Quiboloy earlier maintained that he would not let anyone catch him alive as he accused the Philippine government of conniving with the US government for his “extraordinary rendition.”

The pastor is also facing 43 cases in the US, which include sex trafficking by force including children, money laundering, and fraud and coercion, among others. RGL