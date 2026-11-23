SENATOR Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who has remained out of public view for months as authorities continue efforts to locate him over an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to dismiss the complaint over his prolonged absence from official duties.

In a 24-page answer submitted to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Dela Rosa argued that the complaint filed by the group Wag Kang KuCorrupt was insufficient in form and substance, lacked specific factual allegations, and failed to establish an offense within the committee's jurisdiction.

He also asked the committee to suspend proceedings pending the resolution of a related case before the Supreme Court, prevent the suspension of his office's operations, and allow him to participate in hearings through counsel should the committee proceed with the case.

The answer was submitted in response to the committee's letter dated October 22, which his office received on November 5, according to the document.

The complaint, filed on February 25 and supplemented by affidavits submitted on September 14, accused Dela Rosa of prolonged absence from official duties.

In his preliminary statement, the senator questioned the allegations, arguing that the complainants relied on news reports, opinion and affidavits that allegedly lacked personal knowledge of his attendance record.

“The complaint that seeks to discipline a Senator elected by the nation must rest on more than templates, opinion, and news,” the answer stated.

He further questioned the standard being invoked by the complainants, arguing that it was not applicable to members of Congress under existing rules and that the complainants were seeking legislation to extend such a standard to lawmakers.

Dela Rosa asked the committee to dismiss the complaint for failure to comply with Section 17 of its rules, citing alleged deficiencies in its form and substance and the absence of an offense cognizable by the panel.

Alternatively, he sought to hold the proceedings in abeyance until the Supreme Court resolves Duterte and Dela Rosa v. Bersamin, et al., G.R. No. 278747, which raises legal questions concerning the enforcement of the ICC warrant.

He also opposed the complainants' request to suspend the operations of his office, including the release of salaries and operational expenses, pending the resolution of the complaint.

Should the committee continue with the proceedings, Dela Rosa asked that he be furnished with copies of all records it intends to use and be allowed to examine the complainants and their witnesses and present evidence through counsel.

The Senate ethics panel earlier returned the complaint for failure to comply with its rules. Following the submission of supplemental affidavits, however, the committee found it sufficient in form and substance during an executive session on October 22 and directed Dela Rosa to respond within 15 days of receiving the notice.

Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III said on November 22 that the committee could proceed with hearings even without Dela Rosa's response, while the Senate Rules Committee may also consider proposals concerning absent senators.

Dela Rosa has been out of public view since leaving Senate premises in the early hours of May 14, following his brief return to the chamber on May 11. He was then under Senate protective custody amid reports of the ICC arrest warrant.

The ICC warrant against Dela Rosa was issued under seal on November 6, 2025, and unsealed on May 11, 2026. The court said there were reasonable grounds to believe he was responsible for the crime against humanity of murder in connection with alleged killings during the anti-drug campaign. He remains at large.

The Philippine National Police said it had received and acted on around 500 leads concerning his possible whereabouts, with operations conducted in Mindanao, the Visayas, Bicol and parts of Luzon, including remote islands. The Department of the Interior and Local Government has also offered a P50-million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) earlier this month told SunStar Davao that it was willing to coordinate with other agencies should an arrest warrant require authorities to locate Dela Rosa in the region.

The regional police office had previously said it was monitoring whether the senator was in Davao, although it had reported no confirmed movement of him in the region.