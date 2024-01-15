Sen. Dela Rosa warns Dabawenyos not to be deceived by Cha-cha petition

"Naay uban nga P100 ug naay ubang barangay nga tag P3,000 ang bayad didtoa ug bayaran lang mo ug P3,000 ayaw mo og sugot ug ayaw ninyo pirmahi kay dili lang P3,000 ang kantidad sa kaugmaon sa Pilipinas. Malooy mo sa inyohang mga anak ug mga apo ug sa [mga] musunod pa na mga henerasyon," Dela Rosa bared in an ambush interview on Monday, January 15, 2024.

(There are some who were paid P100 while there are other barangays where its constituents are given P3,000. Do not agree with this and do not sign it because the future of the Philippines is not worth P3,000. Have mercy on your children and grandchildren and [the] generations to come).

To recall, First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Z. Duterte condemned the political movement allegedly spearheaded by Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita "Atty. Migs" Nograles in Davao City.

The former president, Rodrigo Duterte, even called the movement a scheme, questioning the idea as it erases the democratic will of the people.

Several netizens have aired their mixed sentiments on Facebook showing some documents and petition forms that have been given to them related to amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution in exchange for P2,000 to P3,000 for their signatures.

"I am against this people's initiative as this is not the people's voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power," Duterte wrote in the statement.

“I have kept my silence all through these months since I do not want my constituents to suffer from the dirty politics in the House of Representatives. To all Dabawenyos, do not sell your soul for a mere P100 or P10,000 in exchange for your signature. If you want to follow the minions of the person dreaming to be great in Congress to perdition that is your choice,” Duterte added.

Dela Rosa alongside former President Duterte, his common-law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, arrived at the funeral mass of the late Davao Archbishop-Emeritus, Rev. Fernando R. Capalla, D.D at San Pedro Cathedral, San Pedro St., on Monday morning, January 15, 2024. DEF

