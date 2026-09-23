Sen. Go aids fire victims in Brgy 15-B

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance to fire victims in Barangay 15-B, Davao City on Saturday, September 19, as he checked on the condition of affected residents through a video call during the relief activity conducted by his team.

Go expressed his sympathies to families who lost their homes and belongings in the September 14 fire, assuring them that his office remains ready to help as they recover and rebuild their lives.

The fire struck a residential area along Cervantes Street in the barangay shortly after noon on September 14. According to the Davao City Fire District, the blaze reached the third alarm and was declared extinguished at around 1:33 p.m. One person died while two others were injured. The City Social Welfare and Development Office reported that 39 families, or 146 individuals, were affected.

Go stressed that families affected by fires and other calamities need both immediate assistance and longer-term government support to help them rebuild.

He has pursued several legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening fire prevention, disaster preparedness, emergency response, evacuation facilities, and recovery assistance.

Go was a principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. The law established a ten-year modernization program for the BFP covering modern firefighting and rescue equipment, improved facilities, specialized services, personnel development, emergency medical services, and enhanced fire prevention and disaster response capabilities.

He likewise principally authored and co-sponsored RA 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. Signed into law in December 2024, the measure mandates the establishment of safe, fully equipped and operational evacuation centers in every city and municipality to provide proper shelter for communities affected by natural and human-induced disasters.

Go said these initiatives complement immediate relief efforts by addressing different stages of disaster management—from prevention and preparedness to evacuation, emergency response, and long-term recovery.

He reiterated his call for stronger cooperation among national agencies, local governments, emergency responders and communities to reduce disaster risks and ensure that Filipinos receive timely help whenever tragedy strikes.

During the September 19 activity, Go’s Malasakit Team provided assistance to 50 beneficiaries affected by the blaze. Despite being unable to personally attend, the senator spoke with the residents through video call, checked on their condition, and assured them of his continued support.

Go’s relief operations for fire-stricken communities include financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, water containers, vitamins, shirts, pens, and basketballs and volleyballs. During the activity, watches and shoes were given to select beneficiaries.

He also previously conveyed his condolences to the family of Francis Dayot, the 21-year-old person with disability who died in the fire. PR