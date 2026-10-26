Sen. Go attends Super Health Center turnover in Dumoy

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the blessing and turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay Dumoy, Davao City, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, reaffirming his commitment to bringing essential healthcare services closer to Filipino communities.

Go supported the financial allocation for the establishment of the facility, which forms part of the continuing initiative to strengthen primary healthcare services and improve access to medical assistance, particularly for underserved communities.

During the ceremony, Go joined local officials, healthcare personnel, and community representatives in marking the turnover of the facility, which is expected to help improve the delivery of essential healthcare services to residents of Barangay Dumoy and nearby communities.

The senator has consistently advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide to address gaps in healthcare delivery and make basic medical services more accessible to Filipinos, especially those who face difficulties traveling to larger hospitals.

Super Health Centers are designed to strengthen primary care and preventive healthcare at the community level, offering services such as medical consultations, maternal healthcare, diagnostics, and other essential medical services, depending on the facilities, equipment, and personnel available at each location.

Go has emphasized the importance of early detection, regular medical consultations, and timely treatment in preventing illnesses from developing into more serious conditions that may require hospitalization.

The Brgy. Dumoy facility is among the 10 Super Health Centers supported by Go in Davao City, an initiative he began pursuing during his first term as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health.

Among the local officials present during the ceremony were Davao City Councilors Ragde Ibuyan, Jopet Baluran, Atty. Luna Acosta, Jessica Bonguyan, and Trisha Ann Villafuerte, together with Barangay Captain Jessie Mar Culaste and other barangay officials of Dumoy.

Health officials present included former Department of Health-Davao Regional Director Dr. Annabelle Yumang, Assistant Regional Director Dr. Grace Amistoso, Davao City Health Office Officer-in-Charge Dr. Margie Roa-Rubio, Talomo South-Puan Health Center District Health Physician Dr. Kara Marcella Barro, and Department of Health Representative Atty. Jhon Dondi Balbuena.

As part of the activity, Go also provided grocery packs and shirts to 100 barangay health workers in recognition of their important role in delivering essential healthcare services to residents.

Go has repeatedly acknowledged the important role of barangay health workers in delivering essential services, particularly in communities where residents rely heavily on local health centers for consultations, health monitoring, and preventive care.

To support their welfare, Go filed Senate Bill No. 412, or the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, which seeks to provide greater protection, compensation, and benefits, including monthly honoraria of at least ₱3,000.

He also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11712, which provides health emergency allowances and other benefits for eligible healthcare workers during public health emergencies.

Go has consistently pushed for a more accessible healthcare system through the complementary functions of Super Health Centers, Malasakit Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers.

Through this approach, communities can gain better access to primary care, financially vulnerable patients can seek government medical assistance, and individuals requiring specialized treatment can be served by appropriately equipped hospitals. PR