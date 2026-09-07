Sen. Go backs DOH budget, pushes stronger PhilHealth funding

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go expressed support for the proposed 2027 budget of the Department of Health and its attached agencies while pressing the government to provide the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) with sufficient funding to expand benefit coverage and reduce what Filipino patients still have to pay out of their own pockets.

During the Senate hearing on the proposed health budget on Friday, September 4, Go said investments in healthcare directly translate into protection for Filipino lives.

“I would like to place on record that I support the budget of the Department of Health and its attached agencies and corporations. Importante po ang budget sa kalusugan dahil investment po ito sa ating mamamayan,” Go said.

“Health is wealth. Ang katumbas po ng kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Maraming Pilipino din po ang kailangan ng tulong medikal na dapat tugunan ng ating gobyerno,” he added.

The proposed 2027 health-sector budget has drawn scrutiny after the DOH and its attached agencies originally sought substantially higher funding than what was included in the National Expenditure Program.

PhilHealth itself initially sought around P370 billion to sustain expanded benefits but was allocated only P74.448 billion in the NEP.

Go stressed that the country remains far from the full promise of Republic Act No. 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act.

“We are still very far from the full implementation of Universal Health Care,” he said.

The senator reiterated that PhilHealth resources must be optimized for patients instead of being allowed to accumulate while Filipinos continue struggling with hospital bills.

He cited reforms pushed through sustained Senate oversight, including increases in case rates and new benefit packages for dental services, optometric care, and emergency outpatient services.

Go also recalled the removal of policies he had repeatedly criticized as anti-poor, including the Single Period of Confinement rule and the 24-hour confinement requirement.

“We already pushed PhilHealth to implement reforms and improve their benefit packages. I am glad to report that marami na po dito ang naisakatuparan,” he said.

Go nevertheless stressed that the work is far from finished.

He urged PhilHealth President and CEO Beverly Lorraine Ho and Health Secretary Edwin Mercado to continue reviewing benefit packages, accelerate the implementation of Zero Balance Billing, and ensure that qualified Filipinos understand and can actually avail themselves of their benefits.

Go likewise reiterated his push for a PhilHealth identification system, possibly integrated with the National ID, so Filipinos clearly understand that they are automatically covered under Universal Health Care.

He said stronger PhilHealth coverage would also ease pressure on other medical assistance programs.

Go noted that Malasakit Centers consolidate assistance from PhilHealth, the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), but said patients would have less need to seek additional financial assistance if PhilHealth itself shouldered a larger share of their medical expenses.

“Kung mas malaki po ang coverage ng PhilHealth, mas mababawasan po ’yung out-of-pocket expenditures ng pasyente,” he stressed.

He likewise pushed for continued funding for the Cancer Assistance Fund, health facilities, regional specialty centers, and the hiring and retention of healthcare workers.

Go urged Congress and the executive branch to treat the health budget not simply as another annual expenditure, but as an investment that can determine whether a struggling Filipino seeks treatment or delays care because of cost.

“Sana po umabot tayo sa punto na hindi takot ang Pilipinong magpa-ospital,” Go said. PR