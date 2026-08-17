Sen. Go backs stronger protection vs hospital detention over unpaid bills

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go, who co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1511, welcomed the Senate’s approval on second reading of the measure seeking to strengthen protections for patients against hospital detention over unpaid hospital bills and medical expenses.

SBN 1511 seeks to reinforce existing safeguards for patients who may be prevented from leaving hospitals or medical clinics because they are financially unable to fully settle their bills. The measure is officially titled the “Strengthening the Protection of Patients Against Hospital Detention” bill.

Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said the proposed legislation is consistent with continuing efforts to ensure that financial hardship does not become an additional burden for Filipinos already dealing with illness and hospitalization.

“Kapag gumaling na ang pasyente at sinabi na ng doktor na maaari na siyang umuwi, hindi dapat maging dahilan ang kakulangan sa pera para manatili siyang nakakulong sa ospital. Sapat na ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ng isang pamilya kapag may nagkakasakit. Huwag na nating dagdagan pa ang kanilang pasanin,” Go said.

For Go, patients who have already received appropriate medical care and are medically cleared for discharge should be allowed to return home even when their families cannot immediately settle the full cost of hospitalization, subject to reasonable safeguards provided by law.

He likewise emphasized the need to protect financially distressed patients while recognizing the legitimate operating requirements of hospitals and healthcare institutions.

“Naiintindihan natin na may obligasyon din ang mga ospital at kailangan nilang magkaroon ng sapat na pondo para magpatuloy ang kanilang serbisyo. Kaya ang mahalaga rito ay magkaroon tayo ng patas at makataong sistema — protektado ang pasyente at may mekanismo rin para mapangalagaan ang mga health facilities,” he stressed.

The proposed measure strengthens Republic Act No. 9439, which already makes it unlawful for hospitals and medical clinics to detain qualified patients solely because of the nonpayment of hospital bills or medical expenses. Under the existing law, certain patients who cannot fully pay their obligations may be released upon compliance with prescribed requirements, including the execution of a promissory note.

SBN 1511 seeks to reinforce these protections and provide stronger consequences for violations. The proposal has also undergone plenary deliberations and amendments as senators worked to strengthen patient rights while taking into account the sustainability of healthcare institutions.

Go said the issue is particularly important for poor and financially vulnerable families who can be overwhelmed by medical expenses following a serious illness, emergency, or prolonged hospitalization.

“Alam natin ang sitwasyon ng maraming ordinaryong Pilipino. Kapag may nagkasakit nang malubha, nauubos ang ipon, napipilitang mangutang, minsan pati kabuhayan ay naaapektuhan. Sa ganitong panahon, ang gobyerno dapat ang tumutulong para gumaan ang kanilang dinadala,” he said.

The senator stressed that seeking medical care should never leave patients and their families feeling trapped because they cannot immediately produce enough money to cover their hospital expenses.

“Ang karapatan sa kalusugan ay hindi dapat nakadepende sa kapal ng bulsa. Kung kinakailangan ng Pilipino ng gamutan, dapat may sistema tayong tutulong sa kanya, mula pagpapagamot hanggang sa makauwi siya nang maayos sa kanyang pamilya,” Go added.

Go has consistently pushed for measures and programs intended to ease the financial burden of healthcare on ordinary Filipinos.

He is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized Malasakit Centers as one-stop shops for government medical assistance programs for indigent and financially incapacitated patients.

“Iyan ang dahilan kung bakit natin isinulong ang Malasakit Centers—para hindi na kailangang lumapit kung saan-saan ang pasyente at kanyang pamilya para humingi ng tulong sa gastusin. Ang gusto natin, mas mabilis at mas madaling makuha ng nangangailangan ang tulong ng gobyerno,” Go said.

Go has likewise supported the establishment of Super Health Centers to bring primary care, consultations, early disease detection, and other basic health services closer to grassroots communities.

For patients requiring specialized treatment, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty centers in Department of Health regional hospitals.

Go maintained that strengthening protections against hospital detention complements these initiatives by addressing another source of anxiety for patients—the possibility that financial difficulties could prevent them from leaving a medical facility. PR