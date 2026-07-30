Sen. Go extends immediate aid to flash flood victims in Davao City

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance through his Malasakit Team to families affected by a flash flood in Barangay Talomo Proper, Davao City, following the incident on July 24.

“Nakikiisa po ako sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng biglaang pagbaha. Ang importante po ay ligtas ang lahat. Huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil magtutulungan tayo sa inyong pagbangon,” Go said in a message.

The senator said immediate assistance is important for residents forced to leave their homes or who lose essential belongings because of sudden flooding.

“Kapag biglang tumaas ang tubig, kailangang unahin ang buhay at kaligtasan. Ang mga gamit ay mapapalitan, pero ang buhay ay hindi mabibili. Kaya makinig po tayo sa mga abiso at lumikas agad kapag kinakailangan,” he said.

Go also emphasized the importance of coordination among residents, barangay officials, local responders, and volunteers in reaching families affected by floods and other emergencies.

“Malaking bagay ang mabilis na pagtutulungan sa komunidad. Kapag maayos ang koordinasyon, mas mabilis na naaabot ang mga nangangailangan at naibibigay ang agarang tulong,” the senator added.

The relief initiative reached 70 families temporarily staying in three locations across the barangay.

Twenty families were assisted at Cemento Gym, 30 families at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, and another 20 families at Talosa Gym.

Go’s Malasakit Team provided financial assistance, food packs, water containers, pens, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts to the affected families.

The July 24 flooding followed heavy upstream rains that caused the Talomo River to overflow in parts of Talomo and Tugbok. Flood conditions across Davao City vary according to the characteristics of each river basin.

In the Talomo area, rapidly rising and fast-moving waters underscore the need for basin-specific flood-control measures, reliable early-warning systems, and prompt evacuation.

Beyond relief operations, Go has pursued legislative measures intended to strengthen disaster preparedness, emergency response, and temporary shelter for displaced families.

He is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent, disaster-resilient, and adequately equipped evacuation centers in cities and municipalities nationwide.

The law seeks to provide safer temporary shelter for families displaced by floods, typhoons, earthquakes, fires, and other calamities.

Go also filed Senate Bill No. 173, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which seeks to establish a dedicated agency responsible for coordinating disaster risk reduction, preparedness, response, recovery, and rehabilitation.

He likewise filed Senate Bill No. 415, or the proposed Rental Housing Subsidy Program, which seeks to provide temporary rental assistance to families displaced by disasters while they repair their homes or transition to permanent housing.

The senator also filed Senate Bill No. 669, which proposes hazard pay for qualified personnel directly involved in disaster response operations.

Go reminded residents to continue monitoring weather conditions and follow the instructions of local authorities whenever flooding threatens their communities.

“Patuloy po tayong mag-ingat, lalo na kapag malakas ang ulan. Bukas ang aking opisina para tumulong sa abot ng aming makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo,” Go concluded. PR