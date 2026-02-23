Sen. Go files bill to upgrade DavOr SU

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go has filed a legislative measure aimed at expanding equitable access to higher education and reinforcing regional development by upgrading existing extension units of the Davao Oriental State University (Dorsu).

Senate Bill No. 1782 seeks to convert the university’s extension campuses in Baganga, Cateel, and Tarragona into full-fledged regular campuses to enhance institutional capacity, broaden academic offerings, and bring quality tertiary education closer to underserved communities.

Go emphasized the constitutional mandate regarding the importance of learning, stating that "Article II, Section 17 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution states that 'the State shall give priority to education, science and technology, arts, culture, and sports to foster patriotism and nationalism, accelerate social progress, and promote total human liberation and development.'"

He further explained the necessity of the bill for the province, noting that "Education is a fundamental right and a vital tool for socio-economic development, especially in areas such Baganga, Cateel, and Tarragona in Davao Oriental.

As the premier state university in the province, DOrSU is mandated to provide accessible, quality, and relevant higher education to support local and regional development."

The bill recalls that on May 28, 2018, Republic Act No. 11033 was signed into law, which converted the Davao Oriental State College of Science and Technology into the current university system.

However, Go pointed out that "the extension campuses in Baganga, Cateel, and Tarragona remain limited in terms of program offerings, personnel, and facilities due to their current operational status."

Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2024 Census of Population, the measure highlights that the Municipality of Baganga has a population of 59,796, Cateel has 45,623, and Tarragona has 27,349.

Go stressed that "These growing communities require localized access to complete higher education programs, especially for students who face geographical and financial challenges in pursuing tertiary education outside their municipalities."

By elevating these sites to regular campuses, Go believes the university can better serve the region. He stated that "By converting these extension campuses into full-fledged campuses, Dorsu will be able to expand its academic programs, improve its facilities, and employ more faculty and staff, thereby promoting equitable access to education, and supporting human capital development of the region."

Under the proposed "Davao Oriental State University (DOrSU) Baganga, Cateel, and Tarragona Campuses Act," the regular campuses will be mandated to offer undergraduate and graduate courses that respond to the human resource development needs of Davao Oriental and the Davao Region.

They will also be required to undertake research and extension services to support socio-economic development and provide progressive leadership in their respective areas.

The bill specifies that each of the three campuses shall be headed by a Campus Director who will render full-time service. To ensure quality, the university must ensure compliance with the policies, standards, and guidelines of the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) for its operation as regular campuses.

Furthermore, the measure provides for the transfer of all assets, personnel, and records of the extension campuses to the university, while ensuring that the "positions, rights, and security of tenure of faculty members and personnel therein employed under existing laws prior to their conversion into regular campuses shall be respected." PR