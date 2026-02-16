Sen. Go: ICC allegations unfounded, one-sided, unfair

SENATOR Bong Go has strongly denied allegations linking him to crimes against humanity in connection with the former President Rodrigo Duterte administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign, disputing claims contained in a redacted document released by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement issued following the release of the redacted Document Containing the Charges dated February 13, 2026, Go said he was only recently made aware that his name had been included by the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor as an alleged co-perpetrator.

“I have recently been made aware of the allegations referenced in the redacted version of the Document Containing the Charges issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) from the Office of the Prosecutor on 13 February 2026, in which my name has been identified as an alleged co-perpetrator,” Go said.

The senator categorically denied the accusations and rejected what he described as an inaccurate portrayal of his role during his years in public service under former President Duterte.

“I dispute these allegations which are entirely unfounded, one-sided, unfair and bear no relation to the reality of my roles and responsibilities during my service as Special Assistant to the President from June 2016 to October 2018 as well as Executive Assistant to the Mayor of Davao City from 1998 to 2016,” he said.

Go further stressed that he had no operational authority over police or law enforcement units during the period covered by the ICC investigation.

“Let me be clear, at no time did I have any involvement in, knowledge of, or authority over these allegations. It is also inaccurate to claim that I was Chief of the Presidential Management Staff then since at no point in time did that responsibility fall under mine,” he added.

In a portion of his statement delivered in Filipino, Go appealed directly to the public, asserting that his work in government had always been guided by both legal and moral principles.

“Alam ng aking mga kababayan na ginawa ko lang ang aking trabaho na naaayon sa batas ng tao at batas ng Diyos upang matulungan ang aking mga kapwa Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap at walang ibang malalapitan kundi ang gobyerno,” he said.

During his political career, Go maintained that he has adhered to principles of integrity and public accountability. He emphasized that the allegations would not deter him from performing his mandate as a senator.

“Throughout my career, I have upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and dedication to the welfare of our people. I will not allow these baseless accusations to distract me from my responsibilities as a duly elected Senator of the Republic,” Go said, reiterating that his priority remains the welfare of marginalized Filipinos.

“Patuloy kong gagawin ang aking trabaho at magseserbisyo ako nang tapat at may malasakit dahil naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he added.

ICC document names alleged co-perpetrators

The ICC’s redacted documents also identified several other personalities as alleged co-perpetrators in what prosecutors described as a “common plan” to neutralize suspected criminals through violent means between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019.

Among those named was Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and one of the principal architects of the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. As of posting, dela Rosa has yet to release an official statement addressing the allegations.

Other individuals cited in the document include former and high-ranking police and government officials such as Vicente Danao, Camilo Cascolan, Oscar Albayalde, Dante Gierran, Isidro Lapeña, and Vitaliano Aguirre II, along with other members of the PNP and senior officials.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor, the group allegedly shared a coordinated agreement or “Common Plan” to target individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drugs through violent acts, including murder.

The ICC document asserts that the alleged campaign spanned Duterte’s tenure as mayor of Davao City and later as president.

The charges against Duterte are set for confirmation on February 23, 2026. The former president is currently under ICC custody following his arrest in March 2025 over allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the anti-drug operations carried out during his administration.