Sen. Go rallies real estate sector behind housing push

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called for stronger cooperation between government and the private sector to make safe, decent and affordable housing more accessible to Filipinos as he addressed real estate professionals from across the country during the 66th National Convention of the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards, Inc. (Pareb) in Davao City on Friday, October 9.

Speaking before Pareb delegates at Dusit Thani in Davao City, Go emphasized that the real estate sector plays a broader role in national development beyond facilitating property transactions.

“Hindi lamang po ito tungkol sa pagbebenta ng lupa, bahay, at iba pang ari-arian, ang inyong trabaho. Kayo rin po’y tumutulong sa ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng sariling tahanan, makapagsimula ng negosyo, at makapagbuo ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa kanilang pamilya,” Go said.

“A home, after all, is more than just a structure. It is where families grow, where dreams begin, and where people build their future,” he added.

Go, who serves as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, shared his long-term aspiration of eventually seeing every Filipino family given a genuine opportunity to have a home of their own.

“Ang dream ko talaga para sa Pilipino, pangarap lang po ito, panaginip lamang po ito, na someday po, sana po’y walang squatter. Walang squatter sa sariling bayan,” Go said.

“Sana po’y magkaroon po ng pagkakataon ang bawat Pilipino na magkaroon po ng sariling bahay. Atin po ito eh. Atin po ang Pilipinas. Pilipino po tayo,” he added.

Go said the private sector, particularly real estate professionals, has an important role in helping government address the country’s housing needs.

“As public servants, we also recognize the importance of making safe, decent, and affordable housing more accessible to our fellow Filipinos, especially to those who need it the most,” he said.

The senator cited families he has personally encountered while traveling around the country, particularly those who lost their homes to fires, floods, earthquakes and other calamities.

“Para sa kanila, ang pagkakaroon ng maayos na tahanan ay malaking bagay upang makapagsimulang muli at mabigyan ng mas magandang buhay ang kanilang mga anak,” Go said.

“And I believe that both the government and the private sector have important roles to play in addressing these needs,” he added.

Among the measures he highlighted was Senate Bill No. 1292, or the proposed Real Estate Salesperson Registration Speed Act of 2025, which Go filed to streamline the registration of real estate salespersons.

The measure seeks to establish a faster, simpler and more transparent registration process, including digital applications and an online tracking mechanism, while setting a 15-working-day processing period for complete applications.

Go likewise cited Senate Bill No. 1992, which he co-sponsored and which passed the Senate on third and final reading on Thursday, October 8. The measure seeks to strengthen government capacity to implement socialized housing projects by improving and rationalizing land acquisition and utilization.

Beyond housing legislation, Go stressed that the professionalism and integrity of brokers, appraisers, consultants, salespersons and other industry stakeholders remain crucial to maintaining public confidence in the property sector.

“Your professionalism, integrity, and commitment to ethical practices are essential in maintaining public trust and ensuring that the real estate industry continues to contribute positively to our country’s development,” he said.

Go likewise encouraged Pareb members to participate in legislative hearings and consultations, saying those working directly in the industry can help lawmakers identify practical problems and craft more responsive policies.

The senator personally traveled from Manila to Davao to attend the convention, which brought together Pareb members from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. He thanked the organization for the invitation and recognized its national and regional officers, as well as the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc., which hosted the gathering.

Among those present were Pareb National President Marilou Espiritu, Chairman of the Board Celine Lucero, Senior Vice President Lea Walker, Vice President for NCR Cynthia Flor Medina, Vice President for North Luzon Mark Oliver Gonzales, Vice President for South Luzon Ana Grace Britin, Vice President for Visayas Eva Minoza, Vice President for Mindanao Raymond Batu, and Secretary General Maria Rosario Antonio. PR