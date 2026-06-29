Sen. Go renews call for urgent action on school safety amid Pantukan shooting

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lamented the recent shooting outside Kolehiyo ng Pantukan in Davao de Oro, saying the incident should further compel authorities and policymakers to take school safety, youth protection, and mental health concerns more seriously following the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte.

The Pantukan incident reportedly happened on June 25, 2026 outside the premises of Kolehiyo ng Pantukan, after a man who had just attended his graduation was shot near the school. Reports said the victim was brought to a hospital, while the local government of Pantukan said it was coordinating with authorities and extending assistance to the victim and his family.

Go said the Davao de Oro shooting was painful to hear, especially as it followed the Tacloban City school shooting on June 22, where three students were killed and several others were injured. Authorities have reported that the Tacloban City suspects were minors, raising concerns over school security, youth behavior, bullying, access to firearms, and the need for stronger interventions for children and students.

“Nakakalungkot na may ganito na namang insidente. Ilang araw pa lang mula nang sabihin natin na huwag na nating hintayin pang merong panibagong trahedya na naman. Ngayon, nasundan na nga. Ilan pa bang insidente ang dapat mangyari bago natin mas seryosohin ang seguridad, disiplina, gabay sa kabataan, at mental health support?” Go said.

Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, earlier said the Tacloban City school shooting should prompt a serious review of youth-related laws, school safety protocols, and mental health programs.

He particularly noted reports that the suspects in the Tacloban incident were minors, saying the matter should not be treated only as a peace and order issue but also as a youth welfare concern.

“Hindi lang ito usapin ng seguridad. Kailangan din nating tingnan ang kalagayan ng ating mga kabataan. Kung may problema sa bahay, sa paaralan, sa komunidad, o sa mental health nila, dapat maagapan. Mas mabuti ang prevention kaysa hintayin pa na may masaktan o may mamatay,” he said.

The Tacloban City incident has renewed attention on Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, as amended by RA 10630, which governs cases involving children at risk and children in conflict with the law. Go said any review must be careful, evidence-based, and focused on both accountability and rehabilitation.

“Kung merong dapat ayusin sa mga kasalukuyang batas at regulasyon, ayusin na natin ngayon. Pero dapat malinaw din na ang bata ay kailangan ng gabay, intervention, at tamang proseso. Dapat protektahan ang biktima, panagutin ang may sala ayon sa batas, at tulungan din ang kabataang nalilihis ng landas,” he said.

Go also reiterated the need to determine how firearms are accessed and brought near schools or public events, saying the safety of students, parents, teachers, and school personnel must be treated as a continuing responsibility. He urged concerned agencies to pursue full and proper investigations into both incidents and asked the public to avoid spreading unverified information while authorities establish the facts.

“Hayaan nating magtrabaho ang mga awtoridad. Ang importante ngayon ay malaman ang katotohanan, matulungan ang mga biktima, at matiyak na may malinaw na hakbang para hindi na ito maulit,” he said.

In relation to mental health support, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which seeks to strengthen mental health and well-being services in basic education institutions. He also filed Senate Bill No. 176, which proposes the creation of Mental Health Offices in all public higher education institutions nationwide to provide counseling services, trained mental health professionals, and 24/7 mental health hotlines for students.

Go said the recent incidents show the need to strengthen early intervention systems in schools and communities, particularly for students experiencing bullying, trauma, emotional distress, family problems, or other risk factors. As part of his health reforms crusade, he said mental health should be treated as a practical public concern, not merely as an afterthought after a tragedy.

“Matagal ko nang sinasabi na ang mental health ay dapat tutukan. Hindi dapat ikahiya ang paghingi ng tulong. Kung may batang nahihirapan, dapat may makausap, may lalapitan, at may tutulong bago pa lumala ang problema,” he said.

The senator said his office remains ready to extend assistance to affected individuals and families, within its capacity, while continuing to push for measures that protect students and support young people.

“Nakikiramay po ako sa mga biktima at sa kanilang mga pamilya. Ipagdasal po natin ang kanilang paggaling at ang kapayapaan ng mga nawalan ng mahal sa buhay. Sana maging hudyat ito para kumilos tayo nang mas maaga, mas maayos, at mas seryoso para sa kaligtasan ng ating mga kabataan,” Go said. PR