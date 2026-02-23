Sen. Go urges calm amid FPRRD’s confirmation of charges hearing at ICC

LONG-TIME Duterte ally Senator Christopher “Bong” Go publicly voiced support for former President Rodrigo Duterte as the International Criminal Court (ICC) began the confirmation of charges hearing on February 23, 2026, and will continue through February 27. Go urged Filipinos to remain calm, trust the judicial process, and pray for Duterte’s strength, health, and legal defense as the pre‑trial proceedings take shape.

In a message released ahead of the hearing, Go said, “Sa nakatakdang confirmation hearing ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa International Criminal Court, taimtim kong dalangin ang kanyang lakas ng loob, kapanatagan ng isip, at mabuting kalusugan. Nawa’y ipagkaloob ng Panginoon ang karunungan at gabay sa kanyang legal team upang buong husay na maipagtanggol si Tatay Digong… Ipagdasal po natin ang kalusugan, kaligtasan, at kalayaan ni Tatay Digong.

The four‑day hearing before Pre‑Trial Chamber I in The Hague will assess whether there are “substantial grounds to believe” that Duterte is responsible for crimes against humanity. This standard determines whether the case proceeds to trial. Judges will have up to 60 days after the hearings conclude to make that decision.

Although not a trial itself, this confirmation stage allows the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor to outline its case and for the defense to respond. The court will then decide whether the evidence presented is sufficient to warrant a trial.

Duterte, 80, will not be physically present; the ICC granted his request to waive personal appearance, a decision opposed by prosecutors and legal representatives of alleged victims. Instead, his defense team of Filipino and international lawyers will represent him and present legal arguments.

Before the hearing began, the ICC also barred in‑person family visits for Duterte, who has been detained at the court’s facility in The Hague since March 2025. His family said he can still communicate by phone with relatives while the hearings are in session.

The charges against Duterte stem from alleged acts committed during his tenure as mayor of Davao City and later as president of the Philippines, particularly linked to the government’s controversial “war on drugs.” The ICC’s Document Containing the Charges accuses him of overseeing a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilians and cites 49 incidents involving 78 named victims, including murder and attempted murder.

According to Philippine police data, around 6,200 deaths in anti‑drug operations occurred during Duterte’s presidency, but human rights groups and ICC prosecutors suggest the actual toll could be significantly higher, possibly numbering in the tens of thousands.

At the hearing itself, the Prosecutor will present arguments and evidence outlining its case, followed by responses from Duterte’s legal team. The common legal representatives of victims are also expected to make submissions during the sessions scheduled from 23, 24, 26, and 27 February.

Observers say that if the judges confirm one or more charges, the next phase — a full trial — will be set before a Trial Chamber. If they find the evidence lacking, the charges could be dismissed or sent back for further investigation.

The confirmation hearing marks the most high‑profile international judicial review involving a former Philippine president, nearly nine years after the initial complaint was filed with the ICC in June 2017.

Duterte’s refusal to recognize ICC jurisdiction and decision to skip the proceedings reflect his longstanding position that the tribunal has no authority over actions taken by a sovereign head of state, especially after the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019, a point his defense continues to assert even as the court’s jurisdiction remains upheld for alleged crimes committed prior to withdrawal.

Currently, supporters of Duterte, including political allies and groups in The Hague, plan to maintain a visible presence during the hearing week, signaling continued domestic backing as international legal scrutiny proceeds. DEF