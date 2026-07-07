Sen. Go visits fire-hit brgys in Davao City

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go personally visited fire-affected residents in Davao City on Saturday, July 4, 2026, bringing assistance to communities recovering from separate fire incidents in barangays Ilang and 19-B.

The visits formed part of Go’s continuing effort to help disaster-hit families recover not only through immediate aid, but also through stronger access to healthcare, safer evacuation facilities, and improved fire protection measures.

“Importante po sa akin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Sabi ko nga, ang gamit ay mabibili natin ‘yan, ang pera ay kikitain ‘yan kung magsusumikap tayo. Pero ang buhay, hindi po nabibili. Importante pong buhay tayo, at kilala po ang mga Pilipino sa pagtutulungan,” Go said.

Go first visited Barangay Ilang, where assistance was extended to 152 families affected by the June 23 fire. Later that afternoon, he proceeded to Barangay 19-B, where 110 families affected by the June 7 fire also received support.

During the relief activities, beneficiaries received financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, and basketballs or volleyballs. Select recipients also received shoes, a watch, a bicycle, and a mobile phone.

The national government also assessed eligible residents for possible assistance to help address the housing and livelihood needs of affected families.

Recognizing that fire incidents often create immediate risks to health, shelter, and livelihood, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged residents to prioritize their well-being and seek medical attention whenever necessary.

He likewise encouraged beneficiaries to avail themselves of government healthcare programs, particularly the Malasakit Centers initiative, institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored.

The law established Malasakit Centers as one-stop shops where poor and indigent patients may seek medical assistance from concerned government agencies.

According to the Department of Health, more than 17 million Filipinos have already benefited from the 167 established Malasakit Centers nationwide.

In Davao City, a Malasakit Center is available at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, which was launched on September 25, 2018 as the ninth Malasakit Center in the country.

Beyond immediate relief, Go emphasized that disaster response must be matched by long-term reforms that protect lives before, during, and after emergencies.

Go highlighted RA 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law seeks to strengthen the country’s firefighting capabilities through the acquisition of modern equipment, enhanced training, and improved institutional support, helping prevent the loss of lives and reducing the health and safety risks posed by fire incidents.

He also cited his role as principal author and co-sponsor of RA 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities nationwide.

The measure aims to provide safer and more dignified temporary shelters for displaced families while helping ensure access to basic services, including healthcare and sanitation, during times of crisis.

Go also continues to push for measures that will further support disaster-hit families and frontliners, including Senate Bill No. 173, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act; SBN 415, or the proposed Rental Housing Subsidy Act; and SBN 669, or the proposed Hazard Pay for Disaster Personnel Act.

In Barangay Ilang, Go acknowledged 2nd District City Councilor Che-Che Justol-Baguilod, Barangay Captain Amado Babao, and barangay kagawads. In Barangay 19-B, Go likewise acknowledged 1st District City Councilor Atty. Luna Acosta, Barangay Captain Loreto Galvez Nicolas, barangay kagawad Jenny Ann Nicolas, and Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Robin Lo.

“Magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded. PR