Sen. Imee reveals plot to install Justice sec as Ombudsman

SENATOR Imee Marcos alleged there is a plot to install Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, who was responsible for authorizing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the next Ombudsman, a move she warned could be used to pursue legal cases and potentially jail Duterte’s family and allies, including Vice President Sara Duterte and even herself.

Marcos said during a press conference with national media this week that Ombudsman officer-in-charge Dante Vargas is allegedly being pressured to dismiss pending complaints against Remulla in exchange for the permanent post.

She vowed to block Remulla’s candidacy, calling it a political move to weaken the Duterte bloc ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Ipipilit nila na si Boying maging Ombudsman para ipakulong si VP Inday Duterte bago mag 2027 at hindi lang si Inday Sara kundi lahat ng mga Duterte, ka-alyado ng mga Duterte at baka pati ako,” she said.

(They will insist on making Boying the Ombudsman to imprison VP Inday Duterte before 2027, and not just Inday Sara but all the Dutertes, their allies, and maybe even me.)

Remulla, who has alleged plans to seek the Ombudsman position, admitted in an April 2025 Senate inquiry that he personally issued the clearances for Duterte’s arrest and immediate transfer to The Hague, Netherlands under Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, which allows surrender of suspects to an international tribunal.

“I gave them the legal basis for all the actions that happened,” Remulla said, adding that the clearances were relayed through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who supervises the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The admission came amid Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings that sought to determine who ordered Duterte’s swift transfer to the ICC.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III testified that he was acting on instructions from PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, who said his directive was to assist the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC).

PCTC head Anthony Alcantara denied authorizing Duterte’s boarding onto a private plane, saying his role was limited to coordinating with Interpol, which had issued a red diffusion notice at the ICC’s request. Marbil later invoked executive privilege when pressed on who authorized Duterte’s flight, drawing sharp criticism from Marcos, who accused government officials of evasion. DEF