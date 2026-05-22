Sen. Padilla denies aiding Sen. Bato

SENATOR Robinhood Padilla denied accusations that he helped Senator Ronald dela Rosa evade authorities during the recent security tensions inside the Senate, insisting there was no basis to consider the lawmaker a fugitive because no local warrant had been issued against him.

In a press release issued Friday, May 22, Padilla rejected claims that he secretly assisted dela Rosa in leaving the Senate complex following the chaotic events earlier this month linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against the former police chief.

“Wala namang warrant. Ayon mismo sa Senate President, wala ring local warrant. Kaya very relaxed kami,” Padilla said.

The senator maintained that dela Rosa openly left the Senate despite the presence of police officers, security personnel, and surveillance cameras throughout the compound. He also stressed that neither the Philippine National Police nor the National Bureau of Investigation presented a local court-issued warrant during the incident.

Padilla said he had advised dela Rosa to return home after learning that the senator’s wife was already worried about his situation. According to him, dela Rosa initially rode with him after leaving the Senate before proceeding on his own in Makati.

“Ang sabi ni Sen. Bato, sasabay na ko. Alangan naming tanggihan ko yun?” Padilla said, adding that dela Rosa eventually transferred to another vehicle.

He also disputed descriptions referring to dela Rosa as a “fugitive,” saying legal processes in the country should not simply be dictated by foreign institutions.

“Para sa akin, hindi siya fugitive. Hindi ko matanggap na basta na lang natin tatawaging ganoon dahil sinabi ng dayuhan. Kailangan din nating igalang ang sarili nating proseso bilang bansa,” he said.

The controversy stemmed from the ICC arrest warrant issued against dela Rosa over alleged crimes against humanity tied to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. The Supreme Court of the Philippines earlier denied dela Rosa’s petition seeking to stop authorities from enforcing the warrant.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has since warned that individuals who help dela Rosa avoid arrest could face possible charges, while authorities continue efforts to determine his whereabouts.

The issue unfolded amid ongoing political tensions in the Senate following the leadership change that installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president with support from Duterte allies.

Padilla, one of the Duterte camp’s strongest allies in the Senate, has repeatedly defended dela Rosa in recent months and urged supporters not to allow political divisions to overshadow national issues such as employment, wages, and corruption. DEF