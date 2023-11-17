Sen. Villar affirms support for cacao industry at National Cacao Congress

IN PURSUIT of supporting the country’s chocolate industry and being the Cacao Capital of the Philippines, around 85 exhibitors and thousands of participants coming from different regions in the country gathered for the two-day National Cacao Congress 2023 (Cacao 2.0) which runs from November 16 to 17 at SMX Convention Center, in SM Lanang, Davao City.

The newest technological advancements for boosting farmers' income through intercropping coconut and cacao were covered during the National Cacao Congress in 2023.

Cacao has been shown to be the ideal plant to intercrop with coconut.

Senator Mark Villar, in his keynote speech, affirmed his support for the cacao industry and the farmers, and that the industry can rely on him for agriculture's continuous development.

“At present, the Philippines alone consumes 50,000 metric tons annually while the local supply is said to be somewhere between 10,000-15,000 metric tons a year. Meanwhile, the world’s cacao requirement in 2014 and 2015 was estimated at 4.146 million metric tons. Recognizing the market potential for cacao, it is necessary that we devise policies and programs that will help develop the cacao industry” he said.

“As we commence the National Cacao Congress with the theme of ‘Cacao 2.0. Achieving Sustainability, Higher Productivity, Better Quality,’ I am one with you in aiming to extend our help for the attendees to achieve higher yields for their cacao farms to reach not only the local demand but to achieve the fame being earned by Filipino cacao growers who have been recognized because of their quality products” he continued.

The Cacao Congress is under the Cacao Roadmap (2017-2023), which aimed for the creation of the Philippine Cacao Industry Council (PCIC), the Philippine Cacao Industry Association and the Regional Cacao Council.

It can be recalled that last May 31, 2021, Congress passed the Republic Act (RA) 115477, declaring the Davao Region as the Cacao capital.

At present, the Philippine Statistics Authority records that 81% of the total annual production of cacao in the country comes from the Davao region.

The region is commended for its best environment and good soil for agriculture compared to other countries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

“This is in recognition of the country’s biggest producer of cacao and its vital contribution in making the Philippines world-renowned and sought after by chocolate makers from the U.S., Japan, and Europe. The law further recognizes the importance of cacao in providing livelihood to our local farmers” Villar concluded. DEF