Senate probe on KOJC standoff in Davao City could resolve tensions

THE upcoming Senate joint committee’s ocular visit and public hearing on police operations at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Buhangin, Davao, could be pivotal in resolving the ongoing standoff between the KOJC and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The inspection is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, with the public hearing following at 1 p.m. at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, San Pedro St., Poblacion, Davao City.

“The Subcommittee on the Privilege Speech on the PNP Operation in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Davao City, will be having an ocular inspection at the KOJC Compound, Catitipan, Brgy. Buhangin, Davao City at 10 a.m. followed by a public hearing at 1 p.m. at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, 2nd floor, San Pedro St., Poblacion, Davao City on 6 September 2024, Friday,” according to the committee's document.

This action follows a privilege speech by Councilor Luna Maria Dominique Acosta on September 3, urging the Philippine National Police (PNP) to respect the rule of law in serving the arrest warrant for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“I respect and acknowledge the power of the court to issue a warrant of arrest and the authority of police to enforce the same. However, when the enforcement of the warrant is accompanied by the use of excessive force, the seizure of private property, and the disregard for the rights of others, we must ask ourselves if this is still what the law provides,” she said.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa had previously visited the KOJC compound on August 24, urging Quiboloy to surrender and emphasizing the need for resolution.

However, in his privilege speech at the Senate last week, Dela Rosa called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order the withdrawal of 2,000 cops deployed at the KOJC compound to serve warrants of Quiboloy and his co-accused, saying that KOJC members' religious freedom and Jose Maria College (JMC) students' academic rights were impacted.

"Pagod na rin ang mga tao. More precisely, pagod na rin ang mga puso ng mga tao. Their weary hearts have resorted to seemingly marching to a different beat, regretting their choice of leadership, and losing their hope (People are tired as well. More precisely, the hearts of the people are also tired. Their weary hearts have seemingly started marching to a different beat, regretting their choice of leadership and losing their hope)," he said.

Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, regional director of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), stated he was prepared for the Senate inquiry and welcomed the investigation, expressing readiness to present evidence and answer questions.

"We are always ready for any investigation that may occur. We have to answer the questions. It’s the Senate. You can’t lie there. You can’t refuse. Otherwise, you will be blocking something for a lawful purpose," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN on September 5.

Torre expressed confidence that the PNP will remain at the KOJC compound after the Senate hearing to share their findings with the public. He welcomed the investigation, noting that they have long wanted to release this information.

"We welcome this investigation because we have long wanted to release this information, but I have been hindered by the legality of everything. But now, with the Senate investigation, we will release it all,” he said.

KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon expects that Torre will face intense questioning from the senators, having to defend against allegations of violating the rights to life, liberty, property, and security of KOJC members.

“A host of other questions he should be able to prepare for that and I think I would suggest to him perhaps hire more high caliber lawyers than his present lawyers now because it would appear that his present lawyers now are not giving him proper Ang good legal advice,” he said.

Torreon added that he doesn’t need to prepare extensively, as he is "armed with the truth" and will simply speak honestly. RGP