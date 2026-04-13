Senator lauds Davao City’s fuel crisis response as model for other LGUs

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday, April 13, 2026, expressed support for Davao City’s newly formed Inter‑Agency Task Force on Emergency Socioeconomic Crisis Response, which Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte established to manage rising fuel‑driven pressures on transport, goods, and livelihoods.

At the same time, Escudero urged other local government units (LGUs) to consider adopting similar mechanisms to help ease the burden of the ongoing oil crisis on Filipino households. He said a coordinated local action can make a difference while national measures are underway.

He said Mayor Duterte’s move to activate a city‑level task force shows proactive local governance at a time when surging fuel prices are pushing up transport costs and affecting the prices of basic goods.

“Ang proactive governance na pinakita ni Mayor Baste ang kailangan ng ating mga kababayan upang mabilis na matugunan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan sa mga panahong ito (The proactive governance shown by Mayor Baste is what our fellow citizens need to quickly address their needs during these times),” he said.

Davao City’s task force was created through Executive Order No. 07, Series of 2026, which mobilizes various departments to stabilize prices, ensure the supply of essential goods, protect jobs, and coordinate with the Davao City Price Coordinating Council. The order took effect immediately following the national government’s declaration of a State of Energy Emergency.

The veteran lawmaker said the framework adopted by Davao City, which includes subcommittees on peace and security, employment, social intervention, economic measures, health, and energy, can serve as a template for other LGUs facing similar pressures from the oil price surge.

He earlier pushed for targeted fuel support for sectors heavily affected by the crisis, including jeepney and tricycle drivers, transport operators, farmers, and fisherfolk.

Escudero, who served as Sorsogon governor from 2019-2022, said LGU‑level task forces can complement national assistance programs by ensuring that interventions reach communities faster and are tailored to local conditions. PR