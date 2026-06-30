Senior citizens urged to coordinate with Osca or DSWD for aid assessment

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao (DSWD-Davao) reported that it distributed about P111 million in cash assistance to senior citizens in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

DSWD-Davao said it distributed the assistance from June 8 to June 26, 2026, to about 36,000 indigent senior citizens in the three provinces.

“Patuloy na hinihikayat ng DSWD ang mga kwalipikadong senior citizens na makipag-ugnayan sa kanilang lokal na Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) o DSWD Field Office upang ma-assess at maisama sa listahan ng mga benepisyaryo sa susunod na payout,” the department said on June 19, 2026.

(The DSWD continues to encourage qualified senior citizens to coordinate with their local Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) or the nearest DSWD Field Office to be assessed and included in the list of beneficiaries for the next payout)

The department said that each beneficiary received P3,000 in financial assistance to help cover daily needs and living expenses. The amount provided relief, especially to senior citizens with limited sources of income. The cash assistance helped them afford essential expenses such as food, medicine, and other personal needs.

To recall, DSWD-Davao distributed over P3 billion under the Social Pension Program to 263,295 senior citizens in the region. The beneficiaries received P1,000 as a monthly pension.

The department explained that the increase in the number of beneficiaries was due to the delisting of those who were deceased, those receiving pensions elsewhere, those who had regular income or support, those who had moved from their residences, and those who were inactive.

The Social Pension Program is a government initiative that provides assistance to indigent senior citizens who do not have a steady income or family support.

Those who qualify for the Social Pension Program must be senior citizens who are frail, sickly, or have a disability. They should not have a regular source of income and should not receive pensions from government agencies such as the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), the Social Security System (SSS), or the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO). RGP