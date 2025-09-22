Seniors willing to work may now submit applications

THE Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) announced that elderly Dabawenyos interested in applying for jobs may do so by submitting their applications through the district heads of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), following the partnership between the Davao City government and big fast-food chains to employ senior citizens.

Lorenzo Borja, head of Osca, said that senior citizens may approach their respective district heads, noting that there are 15 district heads assigned throughout the city.

Applicants will need to submit an application letter, completed forms, and a photocopy of their Osca ID. The district heads will then forward the documents to the Public Employment Service Office (Peso).

“Butangan og process aron dili sila malibog ug dili na sila magkalayo-layo kay didto na sila sa district nila (Put a process in place so they won’t get confused and so they won’t be scattered, since they will already be in their respective districts),” he said during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Borja added that applicants must secure a "fit to work" certification, which can be obtained from their respective district health offices.

He also said that both fast-food chains are expected to hire around 200 senior citizens for the first batch of employees.

Meanwhile, Borja said their office is currently in the process of coordinating with other large establishments, such as malls, to further expand employment opportunities for senior citizens.

Earlier, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao signed agreements with Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines to offer part-time job opportunities to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

This initiative, backed by the recently approved Senior Citizens Work Opportunity Ordinance, aims to help senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) earn income, remain active, and feel recognized.

To recall, Second District Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. first proposed the initiative in a privilege speech on October 10, 2023. By July 9, 2024, he reported that two major fast-food chains had already committed to hiring senior citizens, while further reviews of the city’s employment programs were ongoing.

As of 2024, the Social Welfare Operations Division estimated that Davao City has approximately 170,000 senior citizens. RGP