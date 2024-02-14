Septage management program to enhance wastewater services

THE Davao City Water District (DCWD) aims to make the Septage Management Program (SMP) treatment plant operational in 2024, with construction currently underway in Indangan, Davao City.

Jovana Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on February 12, 2024, at SM City Davao that while there are some timeline adjustments in construction completion, the plan is to commence services this year.

DCWD aims to provide convenient septage dislodging services to Dabawenyos, addressing a challenge in complying with ordinances related to waste management.

Once septage material is collected from customers, DCWD will treat it at the Indangan plant to meet strict water quality standards, exceeding the requirements of other parts of the Philippines.

“In fact very strict atoang regulation kay sa uban parts sa Philippines class C lang ang ilahang gina require but ang atoang planta class B nga water quality ang atoang gina apas, pwede siya pang ligo (In fact, our regulations are stringent. While in some parts of the Philippines, only class C water quality is required, our plant adheres to class B standards, making the treated water suitable for bathing),” she said.

The Septage Treatment Facility is a component of the Septage Management Program which is in partnership with the City Government of Davao and DCWD.

The project aims to implement the City Ordinance 0363-10 series of 2019 of Davao City otherwise known as the Sewerage and Septage Management Ordinance.

The Indangan facility, occupying a 3,300 square meter plot in Barangay Indangan, is the first government-owned septage treatment plant in the city, part of the five-treatment plant program.

Originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, the plant is expected to contribute significantly to the city's wastewater services. RGP