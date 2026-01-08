Several Davao towns suspend classes, work following Manay’s 6.7-M quake

SEVERAL municipalities in the Davao Region have suspended classes and work following the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck on January 7, 2026.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Manay suspended classes and work through Executive Order No. 1, Series of 2026. Classes at all levels in both public and private schools in the municipality were suspended from January 7 to 8.

“Hinihikayat ang lahat na manatiling kalmado, mag-ingat, at manatiling handa para sa anumang aftershock. Makinig lamang sa opisyal na anunsyo (Everyone is encouraged to remain calm, stay cautious, and remain prepared for any aftershocks. Please listen only to official announcements),” Municipal Mayor of Manay Jon Marco Dayanghirang said in a Facebook post.

Work in government offices was also suspended on January 7, except for offices providing emergency, disaster response, health, peace and order, and other essential services.

The municipality will implement a skeletal workforce on January 8, except for personnel rendering essential services.

The Municipality of Mabini in Davao de Oro also suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

“Students, parents, teachers, and school administrators are advised to remain alert and prioritize safety. School officials are encouraged to conduct necessary inspections of school facilities before the resumption of classes,” the municipality said.

Suspension of classes lifted

Meanwhile, Nabunturan Mayor Myrocell C. Balili, through Executive Order No. 2, Series of 2026, lifted the initial suspension of classes issued on January 7, 2026. The LGU had earlier suspended classes at all levels to ensure students’ safety following the strong earthquake.

Similarly, the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) lifted its class suspension, with classes resuming on January 8.

Panabo City also lifted its suspension of classes after a comprehensive assessment of classrooms and school facilities. Regular classes likewise resumed on January 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at 11:02 a.m.

Phivolcs said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers and was felt in Davao City at Intensity II, while Intensity IV was recorded in Malungon, Sarangani.

The agency also said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. RGP