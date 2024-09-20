Severe rains in Davao City cause widespread flooding

Lyndon Ancajas, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the intense rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon raised water levels in rivers, creeks, and streets, leading to urban flooding in parts of Davao City.

The affected areas included Barangays Tugbok Proper, Bangkas Heights, 7-A, 32-D, Bucana, Matina Crossing, Matina Aplaya, and Talomo Proper, with the latter three experiencing urban flooding.

While some homes were flooded, no evacuation was reported as of press time.

“Wala'y nag evacuate, majority kana lang dili kagawas sa balay nila, anyway, affected gihapon sila but so far sa tally wala man ang barangay but so far kato lang nasudlan ang balay, nalubog ang gawas (There were no evacuees, so most people just stayed in their homes. They are still affected, but according to our tally, only those whose homes or surrounding areas were flooded are counted),” he said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO).

In preparation for the monsoon rains, the CDRRMO sent advisories via social media, radio broadcasts, and group chats to ensure barangays were prepared.

Ancajas noted that flooding preparedness in barangays is constant due to the unpredictable nature of climate change.

He added that the Davao City Coastal Road (DCCR) has helped reduce flooding in coastal barangays, previously vulnerable to massive waves during monsoons. He hopes DCCR's completion will further lessen the impact on affected areas.

Paul Bermejo, head of the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), requested an additional submersible pump to speed up the de-clogging and desilting of canals. He also said that while his team has been working continuously, floodwaters need to subside before cleaning efforts can proceed.

“Wala mi ga undang ug desilt pero makatabang unta sa amoa kung naa tay mga bag-o og mga masaligan na mga heavy equipment (We haven’t stopped desilting, but it would be a great help if we had new, reliable heavy equipment),” he said.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) also issued a general flood advisory, warning of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms that could impact watercourses in the region. They urged residents in mountainous and low-lying areas to take precautionary measures.