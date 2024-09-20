Severe rains in Davao City cause widespread flooding

SEVERAL Dabawenyos were affected by the heavy downpour on the evening of Wednesday, September 18, 2024, which led to street flooding and caused canals to overflow.
Lyndon Ancajas, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the intense rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon raised water levels in rivers, creeks, and streets, leading to urban flooding in parts of Davao City.
The affected areas included Barangays Tugbok Proper, Bangkas Heights, 7-A, 32-D, Bucana, Matina Crossing, Matina Aplaya, and Talomo Proper, with the latter three experiencing urban flooding.
While some homes were flooded, no evacuation was reported as of press time.
“Wala'y nag evacuate, majority kana lang dili kagawas sa balay nila, anyway, affected gihapon sila but so far sa tally wala man ang barangay but so far kato lang nasudlan ang balay, nalubog ang gawas (There were no evacuees, so most people just stayed in their homes. They are still affected, but according to our tally, only those whose homes or surrounding areas were flooded are counted),” he said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO).
In preparation for the monsoon rains, the CDRRMO sent advisories via social media, radio broadcasts, and group chats to ensure barangays were prepared.
Ancajas noted that flooding preparedness in barangays is constant due to the unpredictable nature of climate change.
He added that the Davao City Coastal Road (DCCR) has helped reduce flooding in coastal barangays, previously vulnerable to massive waves during monsoons. He hopes DCCR's completion will further lessen the impact on affected areas.
Paul Bermejo, head of the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), requested an additional submersible pump to speed up the de-clogging and desilting of canals. He also said that while his team has been working continuously, floodwaters need to subside before cleaning efforts can proceed.
“Wala mi ga undang ug desilt pero makatabang unta sa amoa kung naa tay mga bag-o og mga masaligan na mga heavy equipment (We haven’t stopped desilting, but it would be a great help if we had new, reliable heavy equipment),” he said.
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) also issued a general flood advisory, warning of light to moderate rains and thunderstorms that could impact watercourses in the region. They urged residents in mountainous and low-lying areas to take precautionary measures.
Heavy flooding
On Wednesday night, heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Barangay Astorga, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, displacing several households.
Romulo Birondo, head of the Sta. Cruz Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (Sta. Cruz-MDRRMO), told GMA Super Radyo Davao that some families evacuated due to rising water levels from the Sibulan River and nearby areas, particularly in Barangay Coronon.
Karlo Alexie Puerto, Information Officer II of the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao), confirmed that a rapid assessment of the situation was underway, with updates to follow.
Power interruptions
In response to the severe weather that flooded much of North and South Davao City, Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. announced an emergency power interruption. However, power was restored within minutes.
Earlier, the company had scheduled a power outage for maintenance work on electrical systems and cables, but the plan was postponed due to the heavy rains and rescheduled for later dates.
Davao Light also urged residents to exercise extra caution during maintenance operations.
“Safety is paramount," the company said, reminding the public to follow warning signs and stay cautious around areas where line repairs and maintenance are taking place, especially when heavy equipment is in use.
Commuters' sentiments
Several Davao commuters have expressed their frustration over recent weather disturbances, which have made it difficult for them to reach their homes and offices on time.
SunStar Davao spoke with stranded individuals due to nearly 24 hours of heavy rainfall. They shared that while challenging daily commutes are common, poor urban planning has exacerbated the issue.
Noreen Mabanding, a second-year medical student from Deca Homes, Cabantian, Buhangin, shared the need to revisit and implement the urban plan of the city.
“Naglisod ko. Usually dapat makasakay dayon ko pabalik balay pero tungod sa ulan gabii, pila ko ka oras naghulat para lang makauli because grabe ang baha sa ubang areas and puno pud tanan jeep, even ang mga taxi occupied na. I think, dapat una gyud nato tan-awon ang urban strategies na dapat buhaton para dili kaayo ang pag baha. Because flooding is normal especially in an urbanized area so I think we should prioritize this urban resilience to floods (It was a struggle. Normally, I should be able to get home quickly, but because of the rain last night, I had to wait for hours. The flood was severe in many areas, and all the jeepneys and taxis were full. We need to prioritize urban strategies to reduce flooding, as it is a common issue in urban areas),” she said.
Nina Itao, a 23-year-old medical student from South Villa, Maa, emphasized the need for comprehensive solutions from the government to prevent or at least manage flooding.
“Dapat tutukan sa gobyerno ang pag construct ug pag improve sa mga drainage system nato labina sa mga areas vulnerable and susceptible sa baha. Kagabie ug karon, ang baha halos mao ra gihapon (The government should focus on constructing and improving drainage systems, especially in flood-prone areas. The flood levels have barely changed from last night to today),” she noted.
Patrick Ibero, a 26-year-old corporate assistant manager from Catalunan Grande, suggested incorporating nature-based solutions to mitigate flood risks.
“While I’m not an expert on flood control, I believe addressing climate change is crucial. The government should consider green initiatives, such as planting more trees and using other flood control techniques,” Ibero said. RGP,DEF