Shakeout Drill to simulate scenario for brgys included in updated tsunami map

AN OFFICIAL from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) bared that the newly found tsunami impact areas will be considered in the upcoming 4th City-wide Full-Scale Earthquake and Tsunami City-Wide Shakeout Drill on July 26.

CDRRMO Admin and Training Acting Division Head Lyndon Ancajas said during the I-Speak Media forum that safe zones will be established with new tsunami map as reference.

"Nanaghan ang barangays kay dati coastal barangays nga gina-apil nato. Karon apil na si Obrero, apil na si Ma-a so nanaghan ang barangays because of the new updated tsunami map of Davao City. Kana it will be a new challenge sa amoa, especially the new safe zones nga nakita namo kay ang dati nga safe zones na nakita namo with the current map naa'y uban maagian diay, so alanganin na siya, dili na siya safe zone (More barangays are included unlkke before that we only included coastal barangays. Now, Obrero and Ma-a are included so there are more barangays because of the updated tsunami map of Davao City. This will be a new challenge for us, especially so that previously safe zones were found to be impact areas, so the areas are no longer safe zones)," Ancajas said, adding that some barangays in Población are included as well.

He said that following the issuance of a new map by the Philvolcs around April or May, the CDRRMO gathered the barangay leaders of those included in the tsunami map. The barangay leaders also have an idea of where the safe zones are.

In the upcoming drill, Ancajas said that the CDRRMO will also use newly procured equipment to answer communication gaps and early warning challenges as identified in the 2017 and 2019 drills.

"We had our first city-wide shakeout drill in 2017 and from there we saw nga unsa ang kulang then atong gidungag. If you can see nanaghan na ang atong siren, kay nakita nato during 2017 unom or pito palang ka siren, so we are increasing the number of sirens, and second is kadtong atong coastal cameras. Nabantayan nato nga atong dagat kung nay tsunami muatras, so that camera will be our first monitoring. So no need nakag tao nga maghulat (We had our first city-wide shake-out drill in 2017 and from there we saw what was lacking. If you can see now we already have many sirens because that is what we saw back in 2017, we only have about six or seven sirens, so we are increasing the number of sirens, and second is the coastal cameras. We have noticed that whenever there is a Tsunami the sea water recedes so those cameras will be our first [line of] monitoring. There is no longer a need to assign someone to look out)," Ancajas said.

As to communication, the city was able to procure a communications van vehicle with a hydraulic tower and an antenna that can be used by the CDRRMO even if it will go to safe zones far from the normal base of operations, where communication facilities are concentrated and located.

"Vehicle sya nga didto ipangtaod ang communications equipment and ibutang namo sa taas so mao nato ang source of signal namo (It is a vehicle where

we can connect our communications equipment and we will place it in an elevated area so it will be our source of signal)," Ancajas said, adding that as the city anticipates zero source of communication when disaster hits, it is also considering to buy equipment that can be a source of WiFi or signal.

Ancajas said that they will take lessons from the upcoming scheduled city-wide shakeout drill and improve more.

"During sa mga drill man gud manggawas ang mga ginagmay na concern and makita namo nga in a real scenario ang gamay na concern [example] dili makaabot ang radio, in the real scenario times 100 na sya. So that is why naga improve, improve, improve, and now karon nga shakeout of course goes back to zero tanan kay pila ka tuig man ta wala kabuhat ani. We will be implementing the things to improve in 2019 and surely naa ni dagdag na insight. (It is during the drill that the small concerns are seen and these small concerns, for example, lack of radio signal, in the real scenario it is a hundred times (a concern). So that is why we improve, improve, and improve, and now in the upcoming shakeout drill, everything is back to zero since it's been so long since we last conducted this. We will be implementing the things to improve from the 2019 drill and surely there will be more insights)," Ancajas said. CIO