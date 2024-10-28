Shanaia unravels underworld’s dark secrets in 'The Gatekeeper'

UNRAVEL the horrific pits of the abyss as Next Gen Multimedia Star Shanaia Gomez unlocks the gates of the underworld in the newest horror original "The Gatekeeper," now streaming for free and on-demand on iWantTFC.

In her first lead role, Shanaia plays the antiques dealer, Cita Mendoza, whose life is about to take a drastic turn when she comes across a strange cabinet owned by a dead priest that apparently serves as an ark holding troubled spirits from the depths of hell. With the help of newfound acquaintances, Cita tries to uncover the mysteries behind the underworld's gateway to Earth as she also tackles her troubled past, worsening her ongoing paranoia.

From the creative minds behind the award-winning biopic "Quezon's Game" Matthew and Dean Rosen, the new iWantTFC horror Original is unlike other local flicks of the same cerebral genre, focusing this time on the blending of Hebrew myth and biblical references into Filipino folklore.

Director Matthew Rosen then added that the film took years to make, stemming from his initial visit to the Holy Land of Jerusalem in the '80s.

"I've been working on it since 1984 and it took a lot of research. There's a lot of stuff to get your head around through it. From the initial discovery that I had in the Holy Land of something mystical that happened 3,500 years ago. I have had to research it because it's not very commonly known," Matthew said in a prior interview.

Meanwhile, viewers have praised "The Gatekeeper" for its unique take on the horror genre, as well as Shanaia's portrayal in her first lead role.

"Nakakaloka! Dahil simula pa lang ng pelikula ay gugulatin ka na ng mga katatakutang eksena, plus mga nakakabiglang twists and turns sa kwento. Ito ang unang pagsabak ni Shanaia sa horror genre at masasabi naming pak na pak ang kanyang pagganap!" Bandera Inquirer's entertainment editor Ervin Santiago said.

"Finally, Filipino film outfits are trying something new. They are experimenting with different takes on the horror genre in the Philippines. If you're up for a religious horror movie, watch 'The Gatekeeper' on iWantTFC," content creator Jezreel Ely added.

