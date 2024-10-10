SHDA ensures quake-ready, safe buildings

THE Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) underscored ensuring the structures they build are earthquake-ready by conducting thorough technical assessments.

Architect Leonardo Dayao Jr., SHDA’s national chairman, said during a press conference on Thursday morning, October 10, 2024, at Dusit Thani Hotel, that they perform all the necessary technical diligence before constructing vertical structures. This process includes evaluating the soil, air, water, and land.

“You are talking about a very huge liability on the developers' part that’s why these concerns would take the necessary time and expense to take very extensive legal and technical diligence even before designing everything,” he said.

He added that this applies to both private and public sector projects, where they must secure an Engineering, Geologic, and Geohazard Assessment Report (Eggar) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), among other requirements.

While illegal developers sometimes bypass these protocols, Dayao assured that "in our industry, we are very careful about these things because the liability is very big.”

Meanwhile, Architect Henry L. Yap, undersecretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), affirmed that they ensure adherence to building and structural codes in preparation for the “big one.” He said that these codes are updated regularly.

“We can assure you that if they adhere to those codes and then they’re basically safe,” Yap said.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has warned about the “Big One,” a massive earthquake that could severely impact the country. The Philippines is highly vulnerable to earthquakes as it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where frequent volcanic eruptions and seismic activity occur.

Echoing Dayao’s statement, Yap noted that developers must obtain permits for building sites, as not all areas are suitable for high-rise structures.

Yap also mentioned that bridges are retrofitted due to updated codes, which developers must follow.

Concerns have arisen from residents hesitant to live in high-rise buildings due to the country’s earthquake risk.

In Davao City, some locals voiced worries about a major real estate developer after their units sustained significant damage in the December 2, 2023 earthquake. RGP