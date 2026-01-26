SHDA sets forward-looking agenda to support national housing goals

THE Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) officially inducted its 2026 new set of officers, marking the start of a year focused on supporting member developers and advancing the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) beneficiary-centric housing program to help address the country’s housing backlog.

The new leadership team, led by Chairman Engr. Francis Richmond Z. Villegas and National President Kerwin V. Padua take office as the housing sector moves into the implementation phase of key policy reforms introduced in late 2025 under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, which now includes horizontal developments.

Recently, DSHUD, together with the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), released the adjustment of the socialized housing price ceiling under Joint Memorandum Circular 2025-001, along with the corresponding Implementing Rules and Regulations. The new ceilings are set at a maximum of P950,000 for horizontal or subdivision-type projects and P1,800,000 for vertical or condominium units with a minimum floor area of 27 square meters.

The oath-taking ceremony was led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, with senior DHSUD officials in attendance. The event also featured briefings on national housing priorities for 2026, including expanded housing options, faster project approvals, and continued engagement with private developers.

SHDA is committed to guiding its members in navigating these new guidelines, aiming to provide support on compliance, project planning, and efficient delivery, said SHDA Chairman Engr. Villegas. “With the implementation of revised policies, private-sector developers are expected to deliver around 250,000 housing units this year alone. Through briefings and knowledge-sharing, we aim to strengthen members’ capacity to plan and implement projects that align with government policies and meet the needs of Filipino families.”

SHDA’s 2026 agenda also focuses on advancing policy coordination and supporting the delivery of quality and affordable housing aligned with government targets under 4PH. Given this, SHDA continues to strengthen private-sector participation to help address financing, project viability, and implementation issues affecting housing projects nationwide.

In line with these efforts, SHDA will host its annual Golf Cup on March 26, 2026, at the Wack-Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City. Now in its 4th edition, the event will bring together member developers, affiliate members, and other allied stakeholders from the government and private sectors for a fun and engaging opportunity of networking and collaboration in the spirit of golf. Additionally, a study tour for SHDA members in select Asian countries is underway. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia have been identified as potential venues to benchmark best practices, explore innovative housing and urban development solutions, and identify strategies to enhance local shelter construction and delivery in their respective housing projects.

“Through these programs, we are helping members translate government policies into tangible housing outputs,” said SHDA National President Padua. “By fostering innovation, improving project planning, and encouraging knowledge exchange, we aim to help our members navigate the evolving housing landscape.”

Joining Villegas and Padua on SHDA’s Board of Governors for 2026, who also serve as the association’s officers, are Atty. Marianne Reyna L. Cruz as 1st Vice President, Mr. Arnold Leigh Ryan Choa as 2nd Vice President, Atty. Mena R. Ojeda Jr. as Corporate Secretary, Ms. Clarissa De Joya as Assistant Corporate Secretary, Mr. Tommy T. Tantoco as National Treasurer, Ms. Jasmin Paz Trinidad as Auditor, and Ms. Regina Hahn Siy as Chief Marketing Officer.

Completing the Board of Governors are Mr. Edward Bernas, Arch. Leonardo B. Dayao Jr., Mr. Anthony Noel, Mr. Joel C. Punzalan, Ms. Renelyn Tan-Castillejos, and Mr. Cesar Lee Hiong L. Wee Jr.

SHDA’s Regional Chapter Heads for 2026 are Mr. Dennis R. Leveriza Jr. for South Luzon, Mr. John Paul T. Dy for Central Luzon, Mr. Harold Vince Y. See for Central Visayas, MGen. Rufo A. De Veyra for Eastern Visayas, Mr. Steven Brian L. Jison for Negros, Mr. Eon C. Tiu for Panay, Engr. Kenneth Y. Yap for Southern Mindanao, and Mr. Voltaire Antonio M. Flores for Northern Mindanao.

Continuing as Board Advisers are Ms. Armenia C. Ballesteros, Mr. Ricky M. Celis, Mr. Bansan C. Choa, Mr. Guillermo C. Choa, Mr. Raphael B. Felix, Ms. Arlene C. Keh, Mr. Jeffrey T. Ng, Mr. Mariano D. Martinez, Ms. May P. Rodriguez, Mr. George T. Siy, and Ms. Rosie S. Tsai.

As the country’s leading organization of housing developers engaged in horizontal and vertical housing production, SHDA continues to work with its members alongside government agencies and industry partners to deliver inclusive, sustainable, and resilient communities nationwide. Developers and housing stakeholders are welcome to join SHDA’s membership program to support policy coordination and industry collaboration. More information is available at https://shda.ph/become-a-member/ or via the SHDA Secretariat at shda.secretariat@gmail.com. PR