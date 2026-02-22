Shear line affects over 84K in Davao

THE Office of Civil Defense–Davao Region (OCD-Davao) reported that approximately 84,208 individuals have been affected by the effects of the shear line in the Davao Region as of February 21, 2026.

OCD-Davao said these individuals comprise 20,892 families from 65 barangays, with 3,929 of the affected individuals are housed in 51 evacuation centers, while 74,921 are staying outside evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, the number of casualties has increased to eight. Of this number, four were from Barangay Central in Mati City, three were from Barangay Rizal in Monkayo, and one case is still under investigation.

In response to the severe weather conditions, OCD-Davao has raised the blue alert status for close monitoring of the weather system and has disseminated advisories and Early Alert and Warning Messages (EAWMs).

Damage by shear line

The shear line has brought heavy rains to the region, which caused flooding and landslides. A total of 47 barangays were flooded, and 33 barangays were affected by landslides. Most landslide incidents occurred along roadways on both local and national roads.

Six roads were documented as impassable to all types of vehicles in Monkayo and Montevista. Three bridges are also impassable in Montevista, including one provincial bridge and two barangay bridges.

There were two cases of partially damaged houses, and no reported cases of totally damaged houses.

OCD-Davao reported that there is still no data on the damage and losses to agriculture and infrastructure, as data gathering is ongoing.

The severe weather conditions have led local government units (LGUs) to suspend classes. All five provinces and Davao City have suspended classes at all levels in both private and public schools. Some areas have also suspended work.

Assistance for affected families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), in its Situation Report No. 2 as of February 20, 2026, reported that it has provided P824,600 worth of assistance to affected families, consisting of food and non-food items.

DSWD-Davao added that it has standby funds worth P3 million and a total of 137,251 family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items have been prepositioned in the department’s warehouses. RGP