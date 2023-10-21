THE leadership of Dr. Josephine L. Fadul can be likened to the principles of “The Way of the Shepherd” as she takes a personal interest in the welfare of all children, invests in the competencies and abilities of her teaching and non-teaching personnel, sets a clear path forward, and leads with compassion.

She is not only managing the division office she is assigned to; she is shepherding the people. Dr. Fadul is the only Department of Education (DepEd) official nominee from Mindanao for the 2022 Presidential Gawad CES Award.

As the former Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) of Tagum City and Davao del Norte, Dr. Fadul knew the condition of her flock. She helped build a school, even before the conception of the Last Mile Schools, in an uncivilized and illiterate community of Ata-Manobo when a group from the Philippine Army discovered the area.

She also helped the establishment of birth certificates for illiterate indigenous peoples, which gave them their legal proof of identity. It didn’t end there; she introduced life skills to them.