THE leadership of Dr. Josephine L. Fadul can be likened to the principles of “The Way of the Shepherd” as she takes a personal interest in the welfare of all children, invests in the competencies and abilities of her teaching and non-teaching personnel, sets a clear path forward, and leads with compassion.
She is not only managing the division office she is assigned to; she is shepherding the people. Dr. Fadul is the only Department of Education (DepEd) official nominee from Mindanao for the 2022 Presidential Gawad CES Award.
As the former Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) of Tagum City and Davao del Norte, Dr. Fadul knew the condition of her flock. She helped build a school, even before the conception of the Last Mile Schools, in an uncivilized and illiterate community of Ata-Manobo when a group from the Philippine Army discovered the area.
She also helped the establishment of birth certificates for illiterate indigenous peoples, which gave them their legal proof of identity. It didn’t end there; she introduced life skills to them.
Dr. Fadul kept her eyes and ears open so she could involve herself and her team to improve the welfare of the unnoticed and underprivileged to give them hope and improve their way of living.
A born leader, Dr. Fadul discovered the strength and experiences of her sheep.
Armed with her leadership skills, she mentored a few people to become leaders themselves and they reached out to the disadvantaged families of the minority tribes in the highest peaks of Davao del Norte. She believes that they are the ones who need to be educated the most, so she extended help and support.
Dr. Fadul established 11 Last Mile Schools, mostly reached only by foot, by horse, or a single motorcycle. On top of that, she helped dispel the indoctrination of children who belong to indigenous groups.
Her actions benefited the vulnerable school children and the nation in achieving peace and order.
Maintaining poise and grace under pressure, Dr. Fadul helped her sheep identify with her by modeling authenticity, integrity, and compassion.
The DepEd Central Office recognized Tagum City Division as one of the Top 10 Most Prepared Divisions all over the country and the first division to realign the Special Education Funds, which made the budget available to fund the production of self-learning modules (SLMs) during the pandemic.
Because of her leadership, all learners in her division benefited from the SLMs, including the neighboring divisions, reaching more than 250,000 learners.
Her work-oriented mindset and visionary outlook make her pasture a safe place. She always stays visible, reassuring her team that she is not giving time for problems to worsen. Dr. Fadul has a way of inspiring the workplace to rally around a shared vision.
One of them is leading the innovation of a mobile application called Teaching and Guide for Students, known as TAGS, where the learning modules can be accessed online and offline to address the connectivity problem. She had foreseen the consequences of the new learning modality, so she maximized available platforms for learners.
A woman of substance, Dr. Fadul is keeping her flock on the move. She has the staff of direction. She guarantees teachers do not waste their abilities by allowing them to create and innovate without crossing the fence. She will surely go and get them out if they get into trouble.
Like a mother to her child, Dr. Fadul has the rod of correction. Now that she is back to her beloved hometown, Davao Oriental, as their SDS, and with her deep-rooted love and understanding of the community, she will find the gap and continue to guide her sheep. She regularly inquires about their progress.
Most of all, she has the heart of a shepherd. Her leadership is her lifestyle. She has a heart for her sheep. She relentlessly communicates her values and sense of mission, especially as the president of Region 11 Philippine Association of Schools Division Superintendents.
Her leadership style is this: It’s greatness that she wants; it’s greatness that she must give.