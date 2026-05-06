Sherwood Hills fuels rising rivalries in Junior PGT

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite — Rivalries and a tightening race for Elite Junior Finals berths set the stage for a high-stakes showdown as the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Junior PGT Championship gets going Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club here.

Serving as the pivotal fourth leg of the six-stage Luzon series, the tournament comes at a crucial juncture, with frontrunners looking to sustain momentum and a determined pack seeking a late surge to stay in Finals contention. Simultaneously, the Visayas-Mindanao swing unfolds at Pueblo de Oro on Tuesday (May 5), further raising the stakes across both regional fronts.

What makes the Sherwood Hills leg particularly compelling is the simmering rivalries across all age-group divisions, promising early fireworks and pressure-packed battles from the opening tee shots.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, Andrea Dee returns with momentum and confidence, aiming for a second leg title after edging Malarayat leg champion Winter Serapio at Summit Point. Serapio, however, remains a formidable challenger, coming off another victory at John Hay. Their 6:10 a.m. pairing on No. 1 headlines the division, with Tyly Bernardino and Jehanne Mendoza eager to disrupt the anticipated duel.

The boys’ youngest division also shapes up as a wide-open contest among Kenzo Tan, Zach Guico, and Zoji Edoc, who have split the first three legs. With no repeat winner yet, the race for early dominance – and a potential two-leg edge – adds intrigue to their 6:30 a.m. clash on No. 10, where Alexian Ching joins the featured group.

With leg winners Maurysse Abalos and Mavis Espedido skipping this leg, the girls’ 11-14 division shifts focus to Cailey Gonzales, who eyes a second victory after her Summit Point triumph. But she faces a stacked lineup, including Felice Tambunting, Casedy Cuenca, and Kay Mauricio, in a division brimming with talent capable of producing surprises on a demanding course that rewards both power and precision.

The boys’ 11-14 class likewise features a loaded roster bannered by leg winners Chan Ahn, Vito Sarines, and Javie Bautista. Their 7:10 a.m. grouping on No. 1, alongside Ryuji Suzuki, is expected to draw attention, although a large chasing pack remains within striking distance, ready to capitalize on any opening.

Both the 7-10 and 11-14 divisions will be contested over 36 holes, ensuring little margin for error.

Meanwhile, action in the Vis-Min series resumes Tuesday (May 5) at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro, where another strong field and budding rivalries promise equally fierce competition in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Back at Sherwood, focus will also be on the premier 15-18 division, played over 54 holes, with Tristan Padilla carrying momentum from his dominant John Hay victory. He faces a strong challenge from Malarayat leg champion Shinichi Suzuki, along with David Serdenia, Patrick Tambalque, and a deep cast of contenders.

In the girls’ 15-18 class, twins Mona and Lisa Sarines renew their bid for supremacy after splitting the John Hay and Malarayat legs, but challengers Levonne Talion, Kendra Garingalao, and Chloe Rada are determined to break their hold, setting up another compelling rivalry.

At stake are coveted spots in the Elite Junior Finals in September, where only the top four players from each division across the Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao series will earn berths to represent the North and South teams. PR