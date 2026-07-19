'Sigabo', 'Someone, Someday' back-to-back beginning July 27

ABS-CBN Studios continues to give viewers more exciting shows as “Coco Martin’s Sigabo” and “Someone, Someday” air back-to-back on weeknights beginning Monday, July 27, 2026.

Starting at 8 p.m., tune in to action-packed encounters and light-hearted moments between Coco Martin and Julia Montes in “Coco Martin’s Sigabo” as Gabo and Sam reach a pivotal turning point during an undercover mission.

The thrill continues at 8:45 p.m. as Kathryn Bernardo, James Reid, and Maja Salvador make their highly anticipated teleserye comeback in “Someone, Someday,” a modern, feel-good, and progressive series with a heart.

Meanwhile, catch the shocking revelations in the finale week of primetime shows “Blood vs Duty” and “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan.”

Make weeknights extra fun by tuning in to “Coco Martin’s Sigabo” and “Someone, Someday” on ALLTV2, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, iWant, and TFC.

“Someone, Someday,” will also be available 72 hours in advance on Netflix (July 24) and 48 hours in advance on iWant (July 25).

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR