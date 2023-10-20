Signatures for animal shelter against its closure launched

ON Wednesday evening, October 18, a non-government organization launched an online petition opposing the closure of the Happy Animals Club Shelter in Davao City.

Malou Perez, the founder of the PAWSsion Project, initiated the petition intending to gather 15,000 signatures to call on officials of the City Government of Davao to conduct "a thorough reassessment of the decision to close the animal shelter".

The plea also called for an open dialogue between the shelter and relevant authorities to address concerns raised and find mutually agreeable solutions. It also aimed to show support and recognize the contributions of the Happy Animals Club and offer assistance in securing a more suitable location if necessary.

“We, the undersigned, are deeply troubled and alarmed by the unjust order to close the Happy Animals Club shelter in Davao. This shelter, which began as the selfless effort of a young boy named Ken, has transformed countless lives of stray animals and stands as a testament to the power of compassion in our community,” the petition stated.

In a radio interview, Leah Daño, one of the animal shelter rescuers, said that the closure order was issued two weeks ago. She expressed shock at the decision of the city government, adding that they sought help from different organizations to determine their next steps.

“Kailangan na daw mi mobalhin kay naabot na daw sa higher office ang among issue, ingon nila na mobalhin mi, wala sila naghatag og laing solution (They said that we need to move out from the animal shelter because the issue has reached a higher office, and they told us to transfer, and they have not provided any other solution),” Daño said.