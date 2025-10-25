Sikad 2025 gears up to pedal for a cleaner, greener Mindanao

THE Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) has opened registration for Sikad 2025, a cycling event that promotes cleaner and more sustainable cities.

The Sikad para sa Kinaiyahan 2025 is organized by IDIS in partnership with four cities, including Davao, Tagum, Mati, and Koronadal. Each city has chosen local beneficiaries who will receive the proceeds from the event.

Beneficiaries include Bantay Dagat volunteers in Davao, the Kastabeng Life Association in Koronadal, the Nabintad Mangrove Community in Tagum, and Amihan sa Dahican–Balod sa Paglaom in Mati.

Cyclists may register for ₱300, which covers a t-shirt, sticker, and snacks. All proceeds will go directly to the beneficiaries.

According to Adrian Dela Cruz, digital campaign officer of IDIS, only 80 cyclists per city will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, though up to 100 participants may be accepted.

"As much as we want to cater to everyone, the crowd control is our enemy, so our registration is first-come, first-served," Dela Cruz said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, October 20, at SM City Davao.

Starting points include Freedom Park to the Coastal Road in Davao, City Hall grounds loop in Koronadal, City Hall to Nabintad River in Tagum, and Amihan sa Dahican–Balod sa Paglaom area in Mati.

After the ride, participants will join post-ride environmental activities: mangrove planting in Barangay Matina Aplaya (Davao), clean-up and planting at Nabintad Mangrove Park (Tagum), and a coastal clean-up in Dahican (Mati).

Dela Cruz said Sikad 2025 aims to highlight cycling as a sustainable mode of transport while raising awareness about environmental conservation.

Interested participants may register through the following links:

Tagum City : https://tinyurl.com/Sikad2025-TAGUM

Mati City : https://tinyurl.com/Sikad2025-MATI

Davao City: https://tinyurl.com/Sikad2025-DAVAO

Koronadal City: https://tinyurl.com/Sikad2025-KORONADAL. RGP