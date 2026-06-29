Silent Sanctuary celebrates 24th year with 'Gabi ng Lambing’

FOR more than two decades, Silent Sanctuary has given listeners songs for the moments they could not always put into words: first love, heartbreak, longing, healing, and the quiet nostalgia of growing up. This October, the beloved OPM band brings those memories to one of the country’s biggest stages with Gabi ng Lambing, their first major solo arena concert happening on October 25, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena featuring The Manila Symphony Orchestra, Viva Voce, and surprise guests. Tickets are now available in all SM Tickets outlets and via https://www.smtickets.com/tickets/GabiNgLambing.

Billed as a celebration of “24 Years of Songs,” Gabi ng Lambing marks a defining moment for Silent Sanctuary as they bring fan-favorite songs, deep cuts, and shared memories to a full-scale arena stage.

“This is the peak of our career,” said vocalist and guitarist Raymund “Sarkie” Sarangay. “Five years ago, we were already wishing and talking about this. It’s perfect timing because time has improved us, and this time, we aim to give fans a good experience.”

Silent Sanctuary is composed of Raymund “Sarkie” Sarangay on vocals and guitar, Anjo Inacay on cello, Allen Calixto on drums, Kim Mirandilla-Ng on violin, Ronnie Ropal on bass, and Poch Villalon on synthesizers and backing vocals.

While the band has performed in major venues before, Sarkie shared that Gabi ng Lambing feels different because this time, the stage belongs fully to them.

“May mga times na nakakatugtog na rin kami sa big venues like MOA, Araneta, and Philippine Arena, pero as a guest,” Sarkie said. “Pero what if this time naman, kami naman ang tutugtog as a band sa ganitong kadaming tao? First time namin ito na around 30 songs, may kasamang orchestra, and puro kanta namin ito. Walang covers.”

For longtime members Sarkie, Anjo, and Allen, the concert is something they have waited years to experience. For Kim, Ronnie, and Poch, who are part of the band’s new lineup, it is also a chance to bring Silent Sanctuary into a refreshed chapter while honoring the sound fans have loved for years.

“Ang sarap i-celebrate ang lineup na ito,” Anjo said. “Parang nabigyan kami ng bagong direction with Kim on violin, Ronnie on bass, and Poch on keyboards. We feel like we can do more with our old and new music.”

The concert will be directed by Paolo Valenciano, with Ria Osorio as Musical Director. Fans can expect new arrangements, an orchestra, a choir, and a setlist that spans Silent Sanctuary’s discography, from the songs fans grew up with to deeper cuts longtime listeners have been waiting to hear live.

Beyond the concert, Silent Sanctuary is also entering a new chapter through their collaboration with Wrangler Philippines, a partnership the band describes as both surreal and affirming.

“Ngayon lang kami nagkaroon ng team na nagtiwala sa amin para gawin ito,” Sarkie shared. “TTP Events, Numinous Philippines, and Universal Records Philippines really believed in us.”

Sarkie also expressed his gratitude to everyone helping bring Gabi ng Lambing to life, including Wrangler Philippines, TTP Events, Numinous Philippines, Variant Productions, Tala Entertainment, and Universal Records Philippines.

More than a concert, Gabi ng Lambing is a celebration of the memories that Silent Sanctuary’s music has carried for generations, from classroom sing-alongs and karaoke nights to breakups, reconciliations, friendships, proposals, and quiet moments people never forget.

Gabi ng Lambing happens on October 25, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. PR